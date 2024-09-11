Director who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, gave blockbusters; was found dead at...

This director who gave blockbusters with celebrated stars killed himself at the age of 57.

Life is unpredictable and we often don’t know what’s really going on with someone. Today, we will talk about a well-known director who worked with big stars but sadly took his own life at 57.



Nitin Desai was a renowned Indian art director and film producer, known for his work on films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Lagaan (2001), Devdas (2002), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

Over his 20-year career, he collaborated with directors such as Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Desai won the National Film Award for Best Art Direction four times and the Filmfare Award three times. In 2005, he founded ND Studios in Karjat, Navi Mumbai. He was honored in the "In Memoriam" segment at the 96th Academy Awards in 2024.

Early life:

Nitin Desai was born on August 9, 1965, in Mulund, Bombay, Maharashtra. He attended Wamanrao Muranjan High School in Mulund and studied photography at J.J. School of Art and L.S. Raheja School of Art in Mumbai before starting his film career.

Career:

Nitin Desai began his career in May 1987 at Mumbai's Film City Studios, transitioning from still photography to art direction. He started as a fourth assistant to art director Nitish Roy on the TV serial Tamas (1987) and later worked on Kabir and Chanakya. His feature film debut was with Bhookamp (1993), but he gained prominence with 1942: A Love Story (1994). Desai worked on notable films like Parinda, Khamoshi, Maachis, and Slumdog Millionaire (2008), for which he designed sets including the Kaun Banega Crorepati set and the Taj Mahal interiors.

Death

Nitin Desai died by suicide on August 2, 2023, in Karjat, Maharashtra, at the age of 57. His death was a significant loss to the Indian film and television industry, where he was celebrated for his exceptional work on films like Lagaan, Devdas, and Jodhaa Akbar. His passing shocked many and led to an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and fans who admired his contributions to cinema and his innovative approach to art direction.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.