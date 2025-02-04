Akashdeep Sabir was speaking about pay parity in films when he took a dig at Kareena Kapoor. He mentioned how Pushpa 2 was a hit only because of Allu Arjun’s pull. He also mentioned how the actor was paid much more than Rashmika Mandanna.

Weeks after Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, director Akashdeep Sabir and his wife Sheeba have taken a dig at his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. In an interview with Lehren Retro, Akashdeep Sabir said that because the actress is paid less than lead actors, she cannot afford a full-time watchman. "This is why Kareena, with a price tag (fee) of Rs 21 crore couldn’t afford a watchman outside her house. When you pay them Rs 100 crore, maybe then they can afford security or a driver at night. Auto!" the director said.

Akashdeep Sabir was speaking about pay parity in films when he took a dig at Kareena Kapoor. He mentioned how Pushpa 2 was a hit only because of Allu Arjun’s pull. He also mentioned how the actor was paid much more than Rashmika Mandanna, the lead actress of the film.

Akashdeep Sabir mentioned that he has known Kareena Kapoor for a long time. "(When I met her) Kareena was a bachchi (a child). I fought on TV debates to support Saif and Kareena. I directed and produced Karishma, which was Karisma Kapoor’s debut on Sahara. Kareena wasn’t an actress, she was a baby then," he added.

Akashdeep Sabir said, "Dignified and very distinguished couple, but I had no answer for two things in the debate when they used to ask me ‘Why was there no security guard outside the house…’ It might be a safe building with 30 CCTVs but how will a CCTV bring a hand out and stop the robber? It can only help you solve the crime, not stop the crime." He said he also questioned why the couple did not have a full-time driver at night.

Akashdeep’s wife, Sheeba, then added, "Most Mumbai houses don’t have the space for staff overnight," with Akashdeep Sabir adding, "They have been through a lot, I think we should let them recover. The media is making an issue out of nothing."