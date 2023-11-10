Headlines

Director Sudipto Sen continues filming Adah Sharma-starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story despite heavy leg injury

Director Sudipto Sen suffered a major leg injury, but that didn't stop him from his commitment towards his next directorial, Bastar: The Naxal Story

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

Director Sudipto Sen forges ahead with filming Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar despite grappling with a severe leg injury. Sen's commitment to the project remains unyielding, and he continued working on the film, despite health obstacles. 

A source informs “Bastar has been shot since the past 15 days, and the relentless pace of shooting is a testament to director Sudipto Sen's unyielding commitment. Despite a heavy leg injury and wearing leg braces in both legs, Sen's determination to push through and maintain the momentum of the shoot reflects his dedication to the project."

After delivering the blockbuster The Kerala Story, Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are now gearing up for their next. The trio is set to come up with their next film together, Bastar: The Naxal Story.

READ: After The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma and Vipul Shah reunite for Bastar The Naxal Story, details inside

In October, the shoot of Bastar: The Naxal Story began with Mahurat Puja, which witnessed the presence of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aashin A. Shah from Sunshine Pictures, director Sudipto Sen and actress Adah Sharma. Just after the puja, Adah Sharma shot her first shot on the location. As the shoot for the film commenced, the actress delivered her first dialogue for the film and she was seen donning military pants, a black commando t-shirt, and a commando-like bandhana. This has indeed piqued the excitement to watch the film.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. Made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, the film is made in association with Last monk media. The film will be released on 5 April, 2024

