Headlines

IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia final

IND vs AUS: Hardik Pandya's special message to Team India ahead of World Cup 2023 final; watch viral video here

Govt to meet social media platforms on deepfake issue, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Director Nikhil Bhat reveals why he chose Tara Sutaria for Apurva: 'The misogynistic society we live in...'

IND vs AUS: Indian Railways announces special trains for World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan, this Indian film's preview showcased at Burj Khalifa

IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia final

IND vs AUS: Hardik Pandya's special message to Team India ahead of World Cup 2023 final; watch viral video here

Highest run-scorer in each ODI World Cup final

8 Bollywood movies based on cricket that were box office disasters

10 foreign actresses who made a mark in Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

After Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan, this Indian film's preview showcased at Burj Khalifa

Director Nikhil Bhat reveals why he chose Tara Sutaria for Apurva: 'The misogynistic society we live in...'

Salman Khan leaves Katrina Kaif stunned as he almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event: 'Inki aadat...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Director Nikhil Bhat reveals why he chose Tara Sutaria for Apurva: 'The misogynistic society we live in...'

In the conversation, Nikhil Bhat also revealed that Tara Sutaria suffered multiple injuries during the shoot.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tara Sutaria is garnering applause for her performance in her latest survival thriller Apurva. The beautiful actress who made her debut with Karan Johar-produced Student Of The Year 2 has surprised critics and filmgoers by playing the character of a simple girl-turned-ruthless in the latest film. 

If Tara has impressed the masses, major credit goes to the captain of the ship, the director, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Soon after the digital release of Apurva, Nikhil spoke to DNA for an exclusive conversation. During the interaction, Nikhil revealed why he chose Tara for the titular role, "Unfortunately, the misogynistic society we live in still considers women inferior. When these villains (Rajpal Yadav, and Abhishek Banerjee) kidnap her, they don't think of her as a threat. In that role, Tara symbolises a simple, homely girl, and when she transforms into a threat, it should hit the audience hard. Thus, I decided to cast Tara and she has nailed the part.  

READ: Apurva movie review: Tara Sutaria's film tries hard to be Anushka Sharma's NH10, but fails due to predictable writing

Nikhil further revealed that Tara had given her blood and sweat to the role and suffered multiple injuries during the shoot. "During the shoot, Tara dislocated her shoulder several times. In the scenes where she's been dragged by the kidnappers, Tara suffers several bruises on her hands. Tara used to lock herself in the car's trunk for 3-4 hours to feel claustrophobic."  

Not only Tara but even Rajpal Yadav stunned filmgoers with his villainy act. Sharing Rajpal's enthusiasm for the role, he added, "Humare society mein jo criminal hote hai, they don't look menacing. they act menacing. They look like normal people. Similarly, Rajpal sir won't make you feel scared, as he's making us laugh for decades. You won't expect him to do such a role. But he is an NSD (National School of Drama) graduate, and he has surprised us with the performance he has brought to the role." Apurva is currently streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After Subrata Roy, who will own Sahara Group? Know how much wealth Sahara chief left behind

One of India’s highest grossing films, 1 actor became superstar, other failed at box-office, career of actresses…

Delhi Air Pollution: Thick smog across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram as air quality remains 'severe', check Delhi-NCR AQI

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final: ICC to invite all World Cup-winning captains in Ahmedabad

'Shami we are with you': Rahul Gandhi's tweet from 2021 supporting Shami goes viral after India's win in World Cup

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE