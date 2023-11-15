Director Anil Sharma jumps in defence of Nana Patekar after he gets trolled for hitting fan: 'This is a shot from...'

Headlines

Director Anil Sharma defends Nana Patekar after actor gets trolled for hitting fan: 'This is...'

Dev Diwali 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

Kalki 2898 AD's action sequences featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone leaked online, video goes viral

SA vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs South Africa semi-final 2

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Heavy drilling equipment airlifted to aid rescue efforts on day 4, workers safe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Director Anil Sharma defends Nana Patekar after actor gets trolled for hitting fan: 'This is...'

SA vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs South Africa semi-final 2

Kalki 2898 AD's action sequences featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone leaked online, video goes viral

Diabetes: 7 night-time habits that are increasing your blood sugar levels

7 ways to cleanse stomach naturally

Meet Haseen Jahan, estranged wife of India's lethal bowler

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Director Anil Sharma defends Nana Patekar after actor gets trolled for hitting fan: 'This is...'

Kalki 2898 AD's action sequences featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone leaked online, video goes viral

Kiara Advani, David Beckham give standing ovation to Virat Kohli at Ind vs NZ World Cup match; photos, videos go viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Director Anil Sharma jumps in defence of Nana Patekar after he gets trolled for hitting fan: 'This is a shot from...'

After Nana Patekar got brutally trolled for hitting a fan, director Anil Sharma jumped in defence of the actor and issued clarification from his side.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 09:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hours after Nana Patekar's video of allegedly hitting a fan went viral, director Anil Sharma came in defence of the actor. Earlier on Tuesday, a video of Nana slapping a fan at Varanasi went viral. The veteran actor was hugely criticised for his gesture towards the fan. But now, director Anil Sharma claimed that the slap was actually a shot from the scene of their upcoming film Journey. 

For the unversed, Nana Patekar along with Utkarsh Sharma are shooting in Varanasi for Journey, and now, as per the latest revelations made by Anil Sharma, the whole incident was a part of the scene they were shooting. As reported by India Today, Anil said that the video, which emerged online on Wednesday, was a shot from his film Journey. 

What did Anil Sharma say about Nana's slap incident?

As Hindustan Times reported, Anil Sharma said, "I have just come to know about this news. I was watching the same video just now. Nana has not hit anyone, rather that is a shot from my film. We were filming it on the road in the middle of Banaras, where a boy who comes near Nana has to be hit on the head. Shooting was going on and Nana also hit him." Sharma further said that the crowd gathered at the location, recorded on their mobile and then leaked the shot of the film. Anil asserted, "Nana is being projected as a negative and rude actor on social media, which is completely wrong...I would request that the fans understand the truth of this video. This is a shot from the film. Nana has not hit anyone."

What was in the video

The video shows Nana, in attire for a shot, standing in the middle of a busy street during the shoot. Then, a fan appears next to him, greets him and proceeds to take out his phone to take a selfie with the actor. Nana loses his cool and smacks the fan on the back of his head angrily before on-set security escorts the fan away from the actor. Nana is then seen gesturing at the fan with his finger. Nana Patekar was most recently seen on screen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War. While the actor received praise for his performance in the film, it did not do too well at the box office.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Cup 2023: What if Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli fail to deliver in semi-finals against NZ?

Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach after World Cup 2023 setback

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star was Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Explained: Controversy behind India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal's pitch

Amid cash for query row, Mahua Moitra gets organisational responsibilities in TMC

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE