Director Anil Sharma jumps in defence of Nana Patekar after he gets trolled for hitting fan: 'This is a shot from...'

After Nana Patekar got brutally trolled for hitting a fan, director Anil Sharma jumped in defence of the actor and issued clarification from his side.

Hours after Nana Patekar's video of allegedly hitting a fan went viral, director Anil Sharma came in defence of the actor. Earlier on Tuesday, a video of Nana slapping a fan at Varanasi went viral. The veteran actor was hugely criticised for his gesture towards the fan. But now, director Anil Sharma claimed that the slap was actually a shot from the scene of their upcoming film Journey.

For the unversed, Nana Patekar along with Utkarsh Sharma are shooting in Varanasi for Journey, and now, as per the latest revelations made by Anil Sharma, the whole incident was a part of the scene they were shooting. As reported by India Today, Anil said that the video, which emerged online on Wednesday, was a shot from his film Journey.

What did Anil Sharma say about Nana's slap incident?

As Hindustan Times reported, Anil Sharma said, "I have just come to know about this news. I was watching the same video just now. Nana has not hit anyone, rather that is a shot from my film. We were filming it on the road in the middle of Banaras, where a boy who comes near Nana has to be hit on the head. Shooting was going on and Nana also hit him." Sharma further said that the crowd gathered at the location, recorded on their mobile and then leaked the shot of the film. Anil asserted, "Nana is being projected as a negative and rude actor on social media, which is completely wrong...I would request that the fans understand the truth of this video. This is a shot from the film. Nana has not hit anyone."

What was in the video

Would this make Nana Patekar the most arrogant and angry celebrity? Or does someone else beat him to it?

(Imagine, he actually slapped a fan hard!!) pic.twitter.com/7oNSATzNz3 — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) November 15, 2023

The video shows Nana, in attire for a shot, standing in the middle of a busy street during the shoot. Then, a fan appears next to him, greets him and proceeds to take out his phone to take a selfie with the actor. Nana loses his cool and smacks the fan on the back of his head angrily before on-set security escorts the fan away from the actor. Nana is then seen gesturing at the fan with his finger. Nana Patekar was most recently seen on screen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War. While the actor received praise for his performance in the film, it did not do too well at the box office.