Director Amit Sharma desires his next to do well, says ‘I hope 'Maidaan' will be liked as much as 'Badhaai Ho’

‘Badhai Ho’ became the seventh-highest opening weekend grosser of 2018.

‘Badhaai Ho’ director Amit Sharma is currently all set for his Ajay Devgn starer ‘Maidaan’. Wishing it to do just as well as’ Badhai ho’ the actor is hoping for the best.

Coming from a background of commercial directors Amit stays in a dilemma of his identity. In conversation with Spotboye, he said ‘Am I a feature filmmaker or an ad filmmaker? What is my calling card? I enjoy making both kinds of films equally. Last year I made two major ad films for Dove soap and Facebook. Both have got me any number of awards both locally and internationally.’

When asked about what is his take on ‘Maidaan’ he said ‘I hope Maidaan will be liked as much as Badhaai Ho. I am equally proud of my ads and feature films’ He added ‘People think ads are comparatively easy to make. The truth is ads are more difficult than a feature film. In a few minutes, you have to tell your story in an ad.’

Apart from Maidaan, Amit Sharma will also be directing the remake of The Intern. The Hindi version stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Big B will play Robert De Niro's character which was earlier supposed to be played by Later actor Rishi Kapoor.

As far as his advertising career is concerned, he has directed over 900 of them including, Google, Coca-Cola and Amazon.

In 2011, he directed an advert entitled 'The Silent National Anthem' which featured deaf and mute 'singing' the Jana Gana Mana through sign language. For this, he won a silver award at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.[

