FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh film continues to earn over Rs 25 crore, total earnings are now...

Filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife Michele's son Nick Reiner likely to face death penalty over parents' murder charges

Dino Morea reacts to Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna becoming internet sensations after Animal, Dhurandhar: 'If I had to do...'

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open for public soon, Nitin Gadkari reveals new inauguration date

Snicko controversy: England to file formal complaint after Alex Carey given not out due to...

Sunjay Kapur 'didn't die of natural causes', sister Mandhira makes shocking claim; says 'outsider' Priya Sachdev gets Rs 5 crore as...

Who is Manikrao Kokate? Maharashtra Minister faces arrest in 1995 cheating and forgery case

Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha bill passed: Govt to raise FDI to 100% in insurance sector, know what it means, how does it affect you?

Ikkis postponed after Dhurandhar mania, Agastya Nanda avoids clash with Kartik Aaryan; Dharmendra final film to now release on...

CNG, domestic PNG prices to drop by Rs..., from January 1, know who will benefit the most, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife Michele's son Nick Reiner likely to face death penalty over parents' murder charges

Rob Reiner, Michele's son Nick Reiner to face death penalty for parents' murder?

Dino Morea reacts to Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna becoming internet sensations after Animal, Dhurandhar: 'If I had to do...'

Dino Morea on Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna's new fame after Animal, Dhurandhar

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open for public soon, Nitin Gadkari reveals new inauguration date

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open for public soon, Nitin Gadkari reveals new ina

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj return to talented ensemble cast: 4 Reasons why O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka in 2026

4 Reasons why Shahid- Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka

In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India

In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India

Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response and more

Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dino Morea reacts to Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna becoming internet sensations after Animal, Dhurandhar: 'If I had to do...'

"The way Bobby has got his chance to shine in Animal and Akshaye has got his chance to shine, especially in Dhurandhar more than Chaava, is incredible", said Dino Morea.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 09:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dino Morea reacts to Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna becoming internet sensations after Animal, Dhurandhar: 'If I had to do...'
Dino Morea on Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dino Morea, who will be seen next in the fourth and final season of Four More Shots Please, has applauded actors Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna for creating a strong impact with their recent performances, and also noted how the digital era has amplified their reach. In his latest interview, the Housefull 5 actor also reminisced about his movies Raaz and Aksar and revealed how people still remember him due to those films. 

When IANS asked about Dino's reaction to Bobby and Akshaye becoming internet sensations after Animal and Dhurandhar, Dino replied, "The way Bobby has got his chance to shine in Animal and Akshaye has got his chance to shine, especially in Dhurandhar more than Chaava, is incredible. When I had Raaz as a success or Aksar as a success, there was really no social media, right? So, people saw the movies and still remember me from then."

The actor, who was seen in the web series The Royals and Rana Naida earlier this year, recalled how Raaz travelled "from villages to top-tier cities" and revealed how the feedback then came only from real viewers. Comparing it with today, he said, "Today, people don't see a film, but they are all over the internet. And that spread is faster and wider." 

Reflecting on his own journey, from being one of India's top models to delivering a breakout performance in Raaz, Dino stated that fame functioned differently in the pre-social media era. He further added, "If I had to do something like Akshay or Bobby did today in a certain role, I think that would spread really fast through the internet. And I would probably have the same craze that they are having today. And I feel fantastic for the both of them because they are brilliant."

Meanwhile, apart from Dino Morea, Four More Shots Please Season 4 will also feature Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Prateik Smita Patil, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rajeev Siddhartha, Milind Soman, Lisa Ray, and Anasuya Sengupta. It will start streaming on Prime Video India from December 19.

READ | Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews out: James Cameron film is 'nonsense, worst in franchise', critics say 'Avatar 3 has lost...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh film continues to earn over Rs 25 crore, total earnings are now...
Dhurandhar box office day 13: Ranveer film continues to earn over Rs 25 crore
Filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife Michele's son Nick Reiner likely to face death penalty over parents' murder charges
Rob Reiner, Michele's son Nick Reiner to face death penalty for parents' murder?
Dino Morea reacts to Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna becoming internet sensations after Animal, Dhurandhar: 'If I had to do...'
Dino Morea on Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna's new fame after Animal, Dhurandhar
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open for public soon, Nitin Gadkari reveals new inauguration date
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open for public soon, Nitin Gadkari reveals new ina
Snicko controversy: England to file formal complaint after Alex Carey given not out due to...
Snicko controversy: ENG to file formal complaint after Carey given not out
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj return to talented ensemble cast: 4 Reasons why O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka in 2026
4 Reasons why Shahid- Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka
In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India
In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response and more
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response
From Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini to Prabhas' The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies releasing in 2026
From Bhooth Bangla to The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies in 2026
THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities feature in top 5; Delhi is ranked at…
THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement