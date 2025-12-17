Dino Morea reacts to Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna becoming internet sensations after Animal, Dhurandhar: 'If I had to do...'

"The way Bobby has got his chance to shine in Animal and Akshaye has got his chance to shine, especially in Dhurandhar more than Chaava, is incredible", said Dino Morea.

Dino Morea, who will be seen next in the fourth and final season of Four More Shots Please, has applauded actors Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna for creating a strong impact with their recent performances, and also noted how the digital era has amplified their reach. In his latest interview, the Housefull 5 actor also reminisced about his movies Raaz and Aksar and revealed how people still remember him due to those films.

When IANS asked about Dino's reaction to Bobby and Akshaye becoming internet sensations after Animal and Dhurandhar, Dino replied, "The way Bobby has got his chance to shine in Animal and Akshaye has got his chance to shine, especially in Dhurandhar more than Chaava, is incredible. When I had Raaz as a success or Aksar as a success, there was really no social media, right? So, people saw the movies and still remember me from then."

The actor, who was seen in the web series The Royals and Rana Naida earlier this year, recalled how Raaz travelled "from villages to top-tier cities" and revealed how the feedback then came only from real viewers. Comparing it with today, he said, "Today, people don't see a film, but they are all over the internet. And that spread is faster and wider."

Reflecting on his own journey, from being one of India's top models to delivering a breakout performance in Raaz, Dino stated that fame functioned differently in the pre-social media era. He further added, "If I had to do something like Akshay or Bobby did today in a certain role, I think that would spread really fast through the internet. And I would probably have the same craze that they are having today. And I feel fantastic for the both of them because they are brilliant."

Meanwhile, apart from Dino Morea, Four More Shots Please Season 4 will also feature Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Prateik Smita Patil, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rajeev Siddhartha, Milind Soman, Lisa Ray, and Anasuya Sengupta. It will start streaming on Prime Video India from December 19.

