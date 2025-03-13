Dino Morea, who usually likes to keep things private, in a recent interview, spoke about his breakup with Bipasha Basu, revealing that it was he who decided to part ways with the actress. Dino Morea also shared how Bipasha Basu was finding it challenging to cope with the situation.

Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu's relationship was one of the most talked about when the couple initially started dating. Both met through a common friend and fell in love. They started dating in 1996 but sadly parted ways during the filming of their 2002 movie, Raaz.

Dino Morea, who usually likes to keep things private, in a recent interview, spoke about his breakup with Bipasha Basu, revealing that it was he who decided to part ways with the actress. Dino Morea also shared how Bipasha Basu was finding it challenging to cope with the situation and that the duo had a hard time while shooting for Raaz right after their breakup.

Dino Morea told Pinkvilla, "Jab Raaz ke dauran, we were breaking up, Bipasha and me, and to be honest, it was me who was breaking up with Bipasha because we had some issues. So she found it very tough and I was seeing her every day on the set. She was upset. It was very, very tough at that point for me to see someone I care about so much."

"Humne already alag alag raasta chun liya tha. Humne koshish bhi ki to fix it par wo fix nahi ho ra tha. And I moved on (We had already chosen different paths, and though we tried to work things out, it just wasn’t happening. Eventually, I moved on)," he further added.

Dino Morea further clarified that time did heal everything and now, over the years, the bitterness between the two has disappeared and they became good friends. "We became the best of friends after that. That moment is very tough; it’s like anger, emotions, and rage, but time will make you understand that it was a moment. I really enjoy that person and she enjoys me so let’s be friends at least," he concluded.