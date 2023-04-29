Dino Morea talks about his absence from Bollywood, says 'I have been receiving terrible offers' | Exclusive

Dino Morea/Instagram

Dino Morea has made his debut in the Telugu film industry this week with the spy action thriller Agent, which has been released in cinemas worldwide this Friday, April 28. The actor shares screen space with the superstar Mammootty and Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni in the Surender Reddy directorial.

Dino is the main antagonist in Agent and his character is called The God. In an exclusive interview with DNA, the actor shared details about his character and how it was 'fun and crazy' to play the same. "The character is called 'The God'. He is basically a RAW agent gone rogue, he wants to demolish the system for the reasons you will see in the film. He is a ruthless guy who wants to play the game of cat-and-mouse, and ultimately tries to finish off people", the actor said.

Dio further continued, "When you play an antagonist or when you play a character with grey shades, you can infuse madness in the same. We wanted to make the character really wild. My director said we will keep changing your look, so we made it as fun and crazy as possible. Hoping that people receive this character well."

Morea, who made his Bollywood debut in the 1999 romantic film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, has been largely absent from the Hindi film industry in the last few years. When we asked the actor about the same, he responded, "To be honest, I have been dying to do something over here. I have been receiving terrible offers. The work that has been coming to me has really been not great, had I done the same then my fans would say 'What are you doing?'. It's a conscious decision to try and pick decent roles that would take my career one step ahead, rather than five steps behind."

Dino Morea will be next seen making his Malayalam debut in the gangster film Bandra, which is scheduled to release in July. The Arun Gopy directorial also features Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mamata Mohandas.



