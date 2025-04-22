Dino pointed out that while Devdas was also released in 2002, his film ended up being the more profitable film at the box office.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Dino Morea shared insights into his Bollywood career, highlighting Raaz as a major turning point. He noted that even today, people fondly recall the film's music.

Reflecting on its success, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Dino pointed out that while Devdas also released in 2002, Raaz ended up being the more profitable film at the box office. Talking about Raaz, he said, “That film was a big rage. Agar uss saal dekhe, woh bhi release hui. Shah Rukh [Khan] ki Devdas, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But if we look at the numbers, in terms of hum ne apne picture mein kitna kharcha kiya aur kitna paisa kamaya… aur Devdas, our was the bigger and higher grossing film (both released in the same year but if you look at the numbers, in terms of how much we spent on our film and how much we earned versus Devdas, ours was a bigger hit) of that year.”

He added, “Even though we just won two awards and we didn’t win anything for music. The music of that film was so popular, people still listen to it even today. But not a single award for the music. We got the new jodi award but no awards for music. Devdas won everything that year, they took all the awards. It was a big film so perception wise it was bigger but if we look at the revenue, ours was the profitable film.”

Raaz is a 2002 horror film directed by Vikram Bhatt. It stars Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu as a couple, Aditya and Sanjana, who move to Ooty to fix their troubled marriage. But things take a scary turn when they find out that their new house is haunted. The film also features Malini Sharma and became popular for its spooky story and music.

The original Raaz (2002) was made on a modest budget of ₹5 crore and went on to earn ₹36.75 crore worldwide, making it a major box office success. Its impressive earnings compared to its low production cost contributed to its blockbuster status and cemented the film's place as one of the most profitable movies of that year.