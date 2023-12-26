Headlines

Dino Morea attends Christmas party hosted by 'gracious' PM Modi in Delhi, calls it 'memorable'

Dino Morea attended special Christmas party organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, hosted a special Christmas program at his residence in the national capital. Several members of the Christian community attended the luncheon to mark Christmas celebrations. Actor Dino Morea also met PM Modi on Christmas over lunch.

Sharing pictures from the special meeting, Dino took to Instagram and wrote, "Christmas lunch was beautiful this year. Dear Sir, the Honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji, thank you for inviting us to your home for a lovely Christmas lunch. To meet you and listen to you speak, and experience how gracious a host you are has been truly memorable. Thank you Sir."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While addressing the Christian community, PM Modi said Jesus Christ's life is a message that is centered on compassion and service. "Christmas is a day when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. This is also an occasion to remember his life's message and values. He lived the ideals of kindness and service... He worked on making an inclusive society that had justice for everyone... These ideals are working as a guiding light for the development journey of our country," Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the contributions of the Christian community to the freedom movement and highlighted the various intellectual thinkers and leaders. He underlined that Gandhi Ji himself had said that the Non-Cooperation Movement was conceived under the patronage of Sushil Kumar Rudra, Principal of St. Stephen's College.

He highlighted the crucial role played by the Christian community in giving direction to society and mentioned active participation in social service towards the poor and the deprived. He also noted their contributions in important areas of education and healthcare.

Dino Morea will be seen in Meri Patni Ki remake. It also has Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

