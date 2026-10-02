Dino Morea arrested? Raaz actor appears before Mumbai police in connection with THIS infamous case; it's not Disha Salian murder enquiry, but...

Actor Dino Morea appeared before the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office to join the investigation of the alleged Mithi River desilting scam.

Actor Dino Morea reached the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office on Friday to join the investigation into the alleged Mithi River desilting scam being investigated by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Morea's involvement in the investigation stems from his alleged association with contractors and officials suspected of embezzling public funds allocated for flood prevention and drainage maintenance in Mumbai.

What is the Mithi River desilting scam?

In 2025, the ED conducted raids at 15 locations across Mumbai and Kochi, including Morea's residence, targeting individuals and organisations allegedly connected to the contractors and officials under investigation. The raids were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency sought to trace proceeds allegedly linked to financial misconduct.

The Mithi River desilting project was initiated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic agencies after the devastating 2005 Mumbai floods. The project was aimed at improving flood management by clearing debris and maintaining the riverbed. Subsequent investigations have reportedly pointed to discrepancies between the desilting work reported and the work actually carried out, raising suspicions over the handling of project funds.

Is Dino also involved in the Disha Salian murder case?

The development comes even as Morea is also facing scrutiny in the Disha Salian death case. Following an order of the Bombay High Court on September 2, 2026, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a fresh FIR on September 14, 2026. The FIR followed a statement submitted by Salian's father, Satish Salian, who alleged that his daughter was gang-raped and murdered. According to family representative Advocate Nilesh Ojha, the statement names several individuals, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, actors Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi, their bodyguards, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze, former DCP Vishal Thakur and the former PI of the Malwani police station.

Satish Salian told ANI, "Justice must be served. They should receive the punishment prescribed by law. Just as they stripped my daughter of her dignity, they too will be stripped of theirs. They should get either life imprisonment or the death penalty." He also said, "I told the officials the names of those who committed the atrocity; I provided all those details and gave them my statement. I gave the names of Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi and their bodyguards, and in covering, Param Bir Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Sachin Vaze, and many others. I handed all those details over to them."

About Disha Salian

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager, Disha Salian, was found dead in Mumbai on June 8, 2020. Her death was initially recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). She died days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death subsequently became the subject of a high-profile investigation and public controversy.