Dining with the Kapoors Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor serve delectable spread of gossip and heartfelt stories from Bollywood's first film family

BOLLYWOOD
Dining with the Kapoors features Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, and is a once-in-a-generation gathering of Bollywood royalty, a celebration of love, legacy, and camaraderie.
The trailer of the upcoming streaming special Dining with the Kapoors was unveiled on Saturday. The special features a special gathering of Hindi cinema’s first film dynasty, the Kapoors coming together to celebrate the centenary of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor, and the son of the family’s patriarch, Prithviraj Kapoor.
It features Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, and is a once-in-a-generation gathering of Bollywood royalty, a celebration of love, legacy, and camaraderie.
The 1 hour special is created by Armaan Jain, and directed by Smriti Mundhra, serves up an intimate look at one of India’s most beloved film families IT has been shot in a fly-on-the-wall documentary style, and invites viewers to pull up a chair and share in the Kapoor family’s laughter, stories, and cherished memories, from playful banter to tender reflections, all tied together by their true passion, food.
Director Smriti Mundhra said in a statement, "I’ve been lucky to work with Netflix a few times before, on Indian Matchmaking, Never Have I Ever, and The Romantics, so coming back to do this project is like a homecoming in more ways than one. Telling a story about the importance of family and the value of legacy in this time when the pace of life is taking us away from those things feels very special."
She further mentioned, "The Kapoors are not just a Bollywood dynasty, but the type of family we all want to be a part of, extremely tight, fun-loving, and absolutely obsessed with food. What I wanted to capture wasn’t just their story on the surface, but that feeling of being right there at the table with them, hearing the stories, the laughter, the unfiltered moments that happen when the performance drops away. I’m grateful to Armaan Jain and the entire Kapoor clan for allowing me to be a small part of their legacy."
Dining with the Kapoors is set to premiere on November 21 on Netflix.
