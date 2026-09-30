Dinesh Vijan REVEALS Stree 3 release date, confirms Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film will start only after..., will be out on THIS special day

Dinesh Vijan revealed when will Stree 3 will release and also what fans can expect from the third instalment of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer.

Producer Dinesh Vijan has finally dropped the major update about Stree 3. The third instalment from the blockbuster franchise will be released soon, and the Maddock honcho revealed the date and other crucial details about the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer. On Wednesday, Dinesh, along with Rajkummar Rao, attended a special session at FICCI Frames. In the chat, Dinesh revealed that Stree 3 will be released sooner than fans expected, but not before another star-studded, mega production is completed. Dinesh confirmed that Amar Kaushik will return as the director of the film, and he will start the production after finishing his Vicky Kaushal-starrer Mahaavatar.

When will Stree 3 release?

While spilling the beans about Stree 3, Dinesh said, "Amar Kaushik is the most integral part of Stree and the entire horror comedy franchise. He directs our most ambitious film at the end of January, which is Bhagwan Parshuram’s story, which is called Mahavtar. He finishes that in June, and at the end of next year, we go on floor. So, Stree 3 arrives in 2028."

What fans can expect from Stree 3?

Dinesh further added that if he revealed anything more, Amar will get upset with him because he just finished writing it. The producer added, "He thinks that I give out too many spoilers, but everything that you have loved about it, you’ll get it, but where it starts and where it ends will be a complete revelation. So, I think it might be a nice Independence Day or a Christmas Day present in 2028."

Dinesh Vijan recalls Amar got nervous after Stree became a hit

Dinesh recalled how Amar reacted to Stree's success. He said, "It was amazing. We started as an independent small-budget film, but we all had great faith in the story and the way Amar was on set. He is like us, so we all were like ‘laundas’ on set; we were just cracking jokes and trying to make this wonderful film with each other, and I think that energy is very much visible on the screen, and that’s exactly what happened with Stree 2."

Also read: Sparsh Shrivastava admits he exists due to OTT, reacts to VIBE failure, hopes for turnaround like Hanuman Ansh: 'Abhi bhi picture...' | Exclusive

'Bhai yeh kuch zyada nahi kama liya?' Dinesh remembers how Amar reacted to Stree's success

He further continued, "I remember when Stree released, Amar bhai’s first theatrical release, when it started making that kind of number. I remember, it made around Rs 70-75 crores, and Amar was actually nervous, ‘Bhai, ye kuch zyada nahi kama liye,’ and I said, “Arre, acchi baat hai na, tu kyun itna zyada soch raha hai.” It’s great na, which means people are loving it, and the kind of love we got for Stree is insane. Then he was prepared, and he was like, ‘aur kamayenge, because of course, he delivered Bala, Bhediya, and other films, so by that time, he became a producer’s friend."