'Loved Pathaan': Dinesh Karthik says he is the 'biggest admirer' of Shah Rukh Khan

Apart from Kolkata Knight Riders, there is another similarity between the superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik. Both the actor and the wicketkeeping batsman hold impromptu sessions on Twitter called #AskSRK and #AskDK respectively. SRK and DK's cheeky replies to questions asked by their fans and followers often go viral.

Dinesh conducted a similar session on his Twitter account on Tuesday, February 7. When one Twitter user asked him if he has seen Shah Rukh's latest release Pathaan, the cricketer responded, "Yes. Loved pathaan. Biggest admirer @iamsrk. Only good wishes and love for him" and added two encircling red hearts emoji.

Even just a day ahead of the film's release, Dinesh took to his Twitter account on January 24 and shared that he wants Pathaan to be a 'mega blockbuster' as he wrote, "PATHAAN loading.....I want/wish it to be Megaaa blockbuster. Good luck @iamsrk You deserve all the success".

Karthik and Khan's association goes long back to when the former captained the SRK-owned Kolkata Knight Riders team for two entire seasons in the Indian Premier League in 2018 and 2019. After seven matches in 2020, the cricketer stepped down from the captaincy to focus more on his batting and continued to play for the franchise till 2021.

Talking about Pathaan, apart from Shah Rukh, the action-packed entertainer also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana were seen in pivotal roles in the film which also featured Salman Khan in his Tiger avatar in an explosive cameo. The Siddharth Anand-directed actioner has set the box office on fire and as Dinesh Karthik wished for, the film has actually turned out to be a bombastic blockbuster earning over Rs 800 crore gross worldwide.



