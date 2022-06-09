Dimple Kapadia opens up about her separation from ex-husband Rajesh Khanna

File Photo

Bobby, Dimple Kapadia's debut film, is still one of the most talked-about films, even after 48 years. When she first became famous, she was only 17 years old. Her personal life, though, drew just as much attention. Six months before the premiere of Bobby, which also marked Rishi Kapoor's debut, Kapadia married superstar Rajesh Khanna.

Dimple reminisced about her first meeting with Rajesh Khanna at a FICCI function a few years ago. It was after she signed Raj Kapoor's film, she recalled.

According to IndianExpress.com she said, “We were going to Ahmedabad on a private flight for a function. I was born dramatic. Bachpan se drama ka shauk bohot jyada tha. He sat next to me. I was looking at him. Rajesh Khanna, I mean come on guys, give me a break. I very chalaak-ly told him, ‘Wahan toh bohot crowd hoga, bheed hogi. Aap mera haath pakdoge na? (That place will be very crowded right? Will you hold my hand?)’ He said, ‘Haan bilkul (Yes, why not).’ I replied, ‘Hamesha ke liye? (Forever?)’ And the rest is history. It happened.”

“I think we were two very different kind of people. I was probably very young to understand what was happening to this man, who was a superstar. I have never been able to understand stars and their behaviour pattern at all because I am not one myself. I just couldn’t understand,” she said.



Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna's marriage, however, did not last long. In 1982, the two split up. Dimple had two daughters at the time, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. She reappeared on the big screen barely two years later. The actor revealed she couldn't understand the superstar on The Pritish Nandy Show. Dimple Kapada recalls the pre-separation time of her life and explains that they split up because they were "different types of people."