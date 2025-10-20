Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 30: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'couples meet me and say..', Kajol says 'after DDLJ every romantic film..'

Donald Trump warns Ukraine President Zelenskyy to accept Russia’s terms or ‘he will…’, changes his stance over war
BOLLYWOOD
As Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge completed 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol opened up about the impact their iconic romantic drama left on generations, and reacted to the milestone.
Speaking about the new milestone, Shah Rukh Khan admitted, “It doesn’t feel like it’s been 30 years since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released. It feels like it happened yesterday because ‘bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain….’ but it still feels unbelievable. I’m truly grateful for all the love that I have received from people from across the world for playing Raj - nobody could have foreseen the kind of place the film made in the hearts of people around the world and I will never forget the moment when everyone started to come…see the film and fall in love.”
SRK further revealed how the movie affected people, “The impact this film has had on the hearts of people worldwide is unprecedented, and so many couples meet me and say we got married or fell in love…after watching this film. I also feel that it has had such a happy effect on the pop culture of India and South Asians.”
Kajol aka Simran also talked about DDLJ completing 30 years, and added, “This sounds surreal! The film has aged into a legacy and a nostalgic experience for a generation. That classic was made with the recklessness of youth and the honesty of first love, never imagining that Raj and Simran would make the entire nation hold its breath at a train station.
The actress further added that after DDLJ, every other romantic film had some reference of their film, “There’s a piece of DDLJ in almost every romantic film that came after it, because somewhere, history was made and it never quite left us. For me, Simran is a chapter that refuses to end. She represents millions of girls across this country - girls who want to do what their parents say, who carry tradition in one hand but still reach out for freedom with the other. That’s why she still resonates. Every time someone says, ‘Ja Simran, ja', it signifies the belief that courage and love can coexist.”
Speaking about DDLJ’s timeless impact, Kajol added, “The viewers who adored this film at sixteen are now watching it with their children, owning it more fiercely with every passing year. Maybe that’s what turning thirty does to a person — you begin to know yourself better. But when a film reigns for thirty years, it defines a generation’s idea of who they are and what love means to them. It’s become the template of how Indian cinema dreams of love. So grateful to the viewers who still see me as that girl in the white suit, running toward someone she loves… just with more sass.”