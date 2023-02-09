Search icon
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to release again in theatres; where and how you can watch Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol film

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is getting a limited release again in theatres.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 07:25 PM IST

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Aditya Chopra’s romantic epic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is releasing in theatres again. The 1995 blockbuster is the longest-running film in cinema history and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. It will look to add to that already impressive tally as it releases in theatres again starting this Friday.

The film will be releasing only in national theatre chains (multiplexes) on Friday, February 10 and run for a week. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the official announcement on Thursday evening. “YRF to release ‘DDLJ’ at national chains tomorrow… #YRF will release the evergreen classic #DDLJ tomorrow - for 1 week only - at #PVR, #INOX and #Cinepolis,” the tweet read.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles and marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra. The film firmly established Shah Rukh as the premier leading man in Hindi cinema and also strengthened his and Kajol’s on-screen jodi. With a worldwide gross of over Rs 200 crore, the film was the second-highest grossing Indian film ever at the time of release and still ranks among the top ten if adjusted for inflation.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is running at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir continuously for 27 years since its release, easily setting a new record for the longest-running film in history. The film has had a strong cultural impact on Indian cinema as well with its themes being used in several romantic comedies over the years. Among the many trends it introduced was the trend of shooting romantic films in Europe, particularly Switzerland, and using NRIs as the principal characters in stories.

DDLJ was also critically acclaimed, winning 10 Filmfare Awards upon its release (the highest at that time) as well as one National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

