Diljit Dosanjh drops unseen pics from 'insane' Delhi concert, flaunts massive crowd at JLN Stadium.

Diljit Dosanjh has broken the internet with his Delhi concert of Dil-Luminati tour. The singer-actor has won over Delhi with his ‘insane’ performance at JLN Stadium. For those who couldn’t attend the concert, Diljit dropped some unseen pics from day 1 of his Delhi tour.

On Sunday, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram and dropped some stunning pictures from Dil-Luminati Delhi concert. In one of the pictures he was seen holding the Indian Flag and waving it as he entered the stadium for an electrifying performance. In another picture he was seen flaunting his biceps and the huge crowd gathered to have a fun filled night with his performance. He also shared pictures of the audience having fun at the concert, showing off his posters from the fan pit.

Sharing the pictures, Diljit Dosanjh added the song ‘Baaja’ from his film Amar Singh Chamkila in the background and captioned the post, “Dosanjhanwala Naam DELHI Utey Likheya Khaasa Zor Lagg Ju Mitaun wastey &2 DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 Milde an Same Time Same Stadium Day 2.”

Netizens flooded the comment section with love for the singer and even shared their experience witnessing him LIVE. One of the comments read, “Bro has different level of Stardom.” Another user commented, “the best night of my life.” Another wrote, “Diljit ne toh Delhi hila di.” Another commented, “you are a star and may you shine forever.”

The singer’s videos from the ‘fiery’ concert is going viral on social media. Diljit enthralled the audience with his hit tracks like Raat De Gedi, G.O.A.T, Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Ikk Kudi and more. The singer returned to India after the grand success of his shows in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The shows in Delhi mark the beginning of a 10-city tour for Diljit that will take him across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, before concluding with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is all set to feature alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahaan Shetty in Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, who previously directed Kesari, this sequel to JP Dutta's iconic 1997 film Border is produced by Bhushan Kumar and others.

