Diljit Dosanjh to join CJP protests against PM Narendra Modi's government? Singer-actor makes big statement

In 2020, Diljit Dosanjh made headlines after he came out in support of farmers' protest against the contentious farm bills, which were later repealed by PM Narendra Modi-led central government

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has distanced himself from the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, saying he is an artiste, not a politician. The Main Vaapas Aaunga actor on Wednesday evening held a Instagram live session where he answered the many queries of his fans. Asked whether he would join the CJP's protest over the alleged irregularities in exams and the NEET paper-leak controversy, Diljit said "Keep me away from all this...Bro, I'm an artist. I'm no politician, I don't know what you think I am."

He then quoted a popular phrase from the Guru Granth Sahib -- "Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhiya jis naam aadhaara", which means everyone in the world is dealing with sadness, only those who rely on God are happy. "Look, everything can never be right. Everything in this world can never be right... So, those who are protesting, congratulations to them, and for whom the protest is happening, congratulations to them also, as I don't know anything," he added.

In 2020, Diljit made headlines after he came out in support of farmers' protest against the contentious farm bills, which were later repealed by PM Narendra Modi-led central government. In May this year, the actor had ruled out a foray into politics after a civil society group had publicly appealed him to enter the political arena. "My job is to entertain people. I'm very happy in my field. Thank you so much," he had posted on X.

The CJP, which started as a digital satirical outfit, has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20. They have demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper-leak controversy. The outfit's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has said the agitation would not remain limited to education-related issues and that other accountability issues, including electoral matters such as Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, would also be raised.

READ | Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT