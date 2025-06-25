Amid the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, FWICE have now demanded to remove Diljit Dosanjh from Border 2 as his casting is a 'blatant violation'. The union asked producer Bhushan Kumar to reconsider the decision.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has expressed disappointment and concern about the casting of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film 'Border 2'. Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' stars Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The upcoming sequel to the 1997 blockbuster 'Border' has a production team that includes Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Gulshan Kumar's T-Series presents the film in association with JP Dutta's JP Films.'Border 2' will hit theatres on January 23, 2026. FWICE has sent a letter to Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta Producers, JP Films, and director Anurag Singh.

FWICE demands to remove Diljit Dosanjh from Border 2

The letter reads, "The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing the core workforce of the Indian film and television industry, is deeply disappointed and concerned by the casting of actor-singer Mr. Diljit Dosanjh in your upcoming film Border 2 produced under the banner of JP Films in collaboration with T-Series and directed by Mr. Anurag Singh."

Calling the casting decision "blatant violation" of "FWICE's official directive to boycott Mr. Diljit Dosanjh, which was issued after his unpatriotic act of working with a Pakistani actress, Ms. Hania Aamir, in the film Sardaar Ji 3," the letter added, "By choosing to collaborate with an artist who has so brazenly ignored the ongoing tensions and national sentiment, your production has directly undermined the stand taken by the Indian film industry in solidarity with the nation."

Why is Diljit Dosanjh facing heat?

Diljit has found himself on the receiving end of a social media backlash after the trailer of his upcoming Punjabi film, 'Sardaar Ji 3', which features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, dropped online. "FWICE has time and again made its position clear--we will not accept or tolerate any cooperation or collaboration with Pakistani artists in any form or on any platform. Such actions are a disservice to the sacrifices made by our armed forces and citizens who continue to face the consequences of cross-border hostilities and terrorism," the letter reads further.

Asserting how "disturbing" it is "that a film like Border 2, which is supposed to honor the valor and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, has engaged an individual who has recently chosen to prioritize personal gain over national respect by associating with talent from a hostile nation," the letter mentioned, "This not only defeats the spirit of the film but also sends a disheartening message to every Indian."

FWICE requests to reconsider Diljit Dosanjh's casting decision

The letter concludes with "We hereby request you to immediately reconsider your casting decision. FWICE urges you to stand by the nation and the industry's collective stand. Let us reiterate--for us, the nation comes first, and we expect the same unwavering commitment from every respected member of the film fraternity."

On June 23, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) expressed the strongest condemnation and outrage against actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and director Amar Hundal for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in their upcoming film 'Sardaarji 3'.

FWICE has sent a letter to the Chairperson, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), to "withhold certification of the film 'Sardaarji 3' containing Pakistani artists."The controversy comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Several Pakistani artists, including Hania Aamir, had their social media accounts made no longer accessible in India following the ghastly Pahalgam attack.

Also read: Amid calls for boycott, Diljit Dosanjh reveals he has no desire to become Bollywood star, says 'mujhe koi rok nahi sakta'

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)