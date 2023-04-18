Search icon
Diljit Dosanjh talks about impact of his performance at Coachella, says ‘the world was listening…’

After becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella, Diljit Dosanjh opens up on the impact of his performance and the love he received.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

Diljit Dosanjh created history as he gave an energetic performance at Coachella. He became the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival. Not only the audience but even American DJ Diplo was seen grooving to his songs. Diljit’s performance was appreciated by many celebrities and fans couldn’t stop gushing about it. The singer talked about the impact of his performance and said that he didn’t expect so much love.

In a conversation with ETimes, Diljit Dosanjh talked about his performance at Coachella and the appreciation he got and said, “Well, I was aware of the huge scope of Coachella. It was for the first time that this stage had heard Punjabi music. And the world was listening. A regional language musician, on that stage, was the only thing that I was aware of before the show. But how it panned out and its impact, wasn’t something I had anticipated.”

The singer further talked about how he going to raise the bar forward and said, “How an Indian artist gets represented on the global stage, depends on his team. I have a strong team and Sonali (his manager) is busy matching standards with the global music industry. I don’t concern myself with my business dealings etc, that is all she and the team are doing. I have never really troubled myself with elaborate planning. If you do that, then you cannot enjoy the flow of life and that of music, and half your time is spent only planning the next milestone. I live in the moment and enjoy whatever that moment brings me. Rest everything just follows.”

Diljit Dosanjh is known for some of the most memorable and loved songs like Patiala Peg, Born to Shine, Proper Patola, and Vibe among others. The singer debuted in the Punjabi music industry in 2003 when he released his first music album Ishq Da Uda ADA. He then made his debut in the Punjabi Film industry in 2011 with the movie The Lion of Punjab and though the film tanked at the box office, his song Lak 28 Kudi Da was a major success. 

