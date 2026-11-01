Diljit Dosanjh slams critics, news channels creating 'negative energy' for him: 'Still here baby, not going anywhere'

After his Delhi concert on Friday, Diljit Dosanjh spoke about the difficulties his team encountered while organising the show. "I don't want to say what the problems were. When the India show starts, problems start, especially for me. I don't know why", he said in an Instagram Live session.

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh says he is aware of all the "negative energy" being created around him but isn't scared of criticism. In an Instagram Live session hours after opening his Aura India tour with a concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Friday, the 42-year-old singer said he will continue to work for as long as he wants. "I know a lot of people will make fun of me. Many news channels will also make fun of me and create negative energy. But no matter how much negative energy you create, I'm still here, baby. I'm not going anywhere," he said. "I've been working here for 25 years. I'll stop only when I want to. I won't stop before that," he added.

The singer said his decision not to respond to every criticism should not be mistaken for fear or an indication that he could be stopped from pursuing his work. "I don't answer anyone's questions, but that doesn't mean I'm afraid of anyone or that I care about what anyone says. Nor does it mean that someone can stop me," he said. "I know what people say about me, but I don't want to say anything to anyone because it isn't important to me. Those people aren't important to me," he added.

The Delhi concert, the first of his eight performances as part of the tour, had faced uncertainty a week before it was scheduled to happen. Delhi Police had initially denied permission citing security-related inputs and festive-season law and order commitments. Organisers subsequently submitted a revised security, traffic and crowd-management plan, following which clearance was granted. Rain also threatened to play spoilsport, with the stage still wet after two days of intermittent showers but Dosanjh went ahead with the power-packed performance, which lasted over two hours.

Dosanjh spoke about the difficulties his team encountered while organising the Delhi concert. "I don't want to say what the problems were. I do shows all over the world. There are always problems. But when the India show starts, problems start, especially for me. I don't know why," he said. The singer also thanked Delhi Police and CRPF personnel for their arrangements at the concert, which marked his return to the national capital after two years. "You made excellent arrangements and made it very easy for us to put on the show. Shout-out to Delhi Police and our young CRPF personnel. Thank you so much to all of you," the Udta Punjab actor concluded.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies and web series to watch