Diljit Dosanjh shuts down Border 2 exit rumours with BTS clip in Indian Air Force uniform, video goes viral - Watch

Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in the leading roles. The Punjabi singer-actor has now quashed the reports of him being sacked from the war drama sequel amid Sardaar Ji 3 row.

Contrary to the previous reports that Diljit Dosanjh has been removed from Border 2 amid backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his latest film Sardaar Ji 3, it looks like the Punjabi actor and singer continues to remain a part of the sequel. Putting the rumor mills to rest, Diljit has shared a behind-the-scenes video from Border 2 sets on his Instagram.

Diljit Dosanjh shuts down rumours of his exit from Border 2

In the clip, he came down from his vanity van wearing Indian Air Force uniform. As he was seen entering the location, he was welcomed with a loud cheer by the crowd. It looked like Diljit was shooting a song sequence from the forthcoming war drama. The Udta Punjab actor even added the track Sandese Aate Hai from the original blockbuster Border in the background.

About Border 2

Touted as 'India's biggest war film', Border 2 is the sequel of the 1997 epic war drama Border. Border was written and directed by JP Dutta, while the upcoming sequel will be helmed by Anurag Singh. Anurag had previously made Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari in 2019 and he has also helmed multiple Punjabi hits such as Punjab 1984, Jatt & Juliet, and Jatt & Juliet 2.

Border won 3 National Awards

Border featured an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others. It won three National Film Awards for Best Feature Film on National Integration, Best Lyricist to Javed Akhtar for Sandese Aate Hain, and Best Male Playback Singer to Hariharan for Mere Dushman Mere Bhai.

Border 2 release date

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty-starrer Border 2 is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on January 23, 2026, ahead of India's Republic Day next year. It is among the most anticipated Indian films set to release next year.

