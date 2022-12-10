Diljit Dosanjh shares special moment with Soorma co-star Angad Bedi at singer's Mumbai concert

Angad Bedi-Diljit Dosanjh/Twitter

Angad Bedi and Diljit Dosanjh have been buddies since they worked together and met for the first time on sets of the sports-based drama film, Soorma. Angad along with his wife, Neha Dhupia, Angad attended the Diljit Dosanjh concert in Mumbai on Friday, December 9, where Diljit and Angad shared a heartwarming reunion moment.

Diljit spotted Angad amidst the crowd and had a cute chatter between the two. The Jogi actor took to his mic and said in Punjabi, "I love you brother. It makes me really happy to see you scale new heights of success. You’re the only artist from the film industry who I’m close to. And we never made an effort, this bond has happened organically from the time we met on our film, Soorma."

Angad shared this special moment on his Instagram along with the caption, "HUNAR BAAKAMAAL!!!! Rab da bandah mera Dosanjhwala!!! You are gods own!!!! You are an emotion which will always stay with me. I love you @diljitdosanjh tere varga kadi naai jamna Waheguru chad di kala vich rakhe #diljitdosanjh #borntoshine thank you @kang_gurpartap bhaji @sonalisingh ji for such a wonderful magical experience".

Angad's wife Neha Dhupia also shared the photos and videos from the concert and revealed how the singer has been a part of their love story. Sharing the clip of them grooving to Diljit's Do You Know at the concert, Neha wrote, "#Doyouknow....this is the song my love @angadbedi serenaded me with...over 4 and a half years later this is us in the fan pit of a rock concert dancing to the same tunes and loving every bit of it...#datenight done right @diljitdosanjh thank you for being a part of our love story."

Multiple other Bollywood celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, and Tamannaah Bhatia attended Diljit's concert, which was part of his Born To Shine World Tour.



