Diljit Dosanjh's 'Shadaa' overtakes Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh' to become highest grosser of 2019 in Canada

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has undoubtedly broken many Box Office records in India. The movie has gone on to become the highest grosser of 2019 and the first to enter Rs. 250-crore-club. The film is expected to touch Rs. 300 crore in the coming days.

However despite all the record-breaking achievements, Kabir Singh failed to stand up to the movie it clashed with at the Box Office. Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh crushed Diljit Dosanjh-Neeru Bajwa's Shadaa at the Indian Box Office, but failed to beat the numbers at Box Office in Canada.

Both the movies released a month back. While Kabir Singh could barely earn $1 million, Shadaa went on to mint $1.4 million. It beat February release Gully Boy. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer, directed by Zoya Akhtar, previously went on to gross $1.15 million.

Here are the top 10 grossers in Canada, collection wise:

1. Shadaa (Punjabi) - $1.400,000 apprx (31 days)

2. Gully Boy - $1,150,000

3. Kabir Singh - $965,000 (31 days)

4. Uri - The Surgical Strike - $840,000

5. Muklawa (Punjabi) - $815,000

6. Kesari - $760,000

7. Manje Bistre 2 (Punjabi) - $730,000

8. Kalank - $705,000

9. Guddiyan Patole (Punjabi) - $700,000

10. Bharat - $680,000

Kabir Singh is the remake of Vijay Deverakonda-Shalini Pandey starrer Arjun Reddy. The movie was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also got into the director's chair for Kabir Singh. The movie was instantly accepted and went on to mint Rs. 100 crore at the Indian Box Office before a week of its release.