Diljit Dosanjh took his Bengaluru fans by surprise when he welcomed Bollywood’s new mommy, Deepika Padukone, on stage at his concert on Friday night. The singer had, however, opted for an unusual way to introduce her, as she made her first public appearance after having her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

Diljit held Deepika’s skincare product in his hand and interacted with the audience at his concert. He said he was not advertising her brand, and continued, “Let me tell you the secret of my beauty. I wash my face with this bathing suit. This is not an advertisement. Nobody has given me money. The person who has made this is the pride of your city.” Deepika was seen all surprised backstage with his introduction speech as she awaited her entry on the stage.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Diljit wrote, “Queen @deepikapadukone On DIL-LUMINATI TOUR IN BENGALURU Year 24.” Further, the singer also praised Deepika saying, “Deepika Padukone, can you believe guys? She has worked incredibly and we have seen her on the big screen. Never did I think I would see her from so close. She is lovely and created her place in Bollywood solely because of her hard work. We are all very proud of her.” Several videos of Deepika grooving at Diljit's concert have been doing rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, she can also be seen teaching the Punjabi artist some lines in Kannada.

Meanwhile, Deepika opted for a comfortable outfit, a white sweatshirt paired with baggy denim for her first public appearance after becoming a mother. She completed her look with minimal makeup and left her hair loose. She has been keeping busy with nurturing Dua whom she delivered in September 2024. On the professional front, she was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.