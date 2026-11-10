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Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert receives bomb threat email after singer dismisses cancellation rumours

The email threatened to blow up the Gwalior High Court building and also contained threatening remarks about Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert, scheduled to take place on November 15.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 08:24 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert receives bomb threat email after singer dismisses cancellation rumours
Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert receives bomb threat email
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The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Gwalior bench has received an email threatening a bomb explosion while referring to singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert scheduled in Indore on November 15, police said on Tuesday. The email, sent to the High Court's website, threatened to blow up the Gwalior High Court building and also contained threatening remarks about the concert and certain organisations, City Superintendent of Police Robin Jain told reporters.

"Police are on alert and security at the High Court premises has been strengthened. Police in Indore and Bhopal are also assisting us," Jain said. Police teams were investigating the origin of the email and trying to identify the sender, he said. Earlier, three schools and the Indore Mayor's office had received similar threats over the concert. The schools had been warned against sending their students to the event. Police searched the schools and found no explosives on their premises, a senior official said.

Amid the security threats, Dosanjh on Tuesday said the concert would certainly take place. "15 tareekh ko Indore aa rahe hain, 101 percent aa rahe hain! Sabse pehle aakar poha khaayenge, phir energy lekar fir chak de phatte. Koi jo marzi bole, main 15 tareekh ko zaroor milunga. Aap bas meri baat par vishwas rakho", the Satluj actor said on his Instagram live session.

The concert was also in news after Dosanjh's four popular songs -- Patiala Peg, 5 Tara Theke, Jeb Vicho Feem, and Jatt Fire Karda -- were barred from being performed at the concert over concerns that their alleged promotion of alcohol and violence could impact children and others.

READ | Diljit Dosanjh not allowed to sing four songs at his Indore concert, know shocking reason

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