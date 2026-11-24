The threatening email stated that an IED blast would occur during Diljit Dosanjh's musical concert on November 29 at Bengaluru's NICE Grounds. The message ended with the words Khalistan Zindabad.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons for allegedly sending a threatening email warning of an IED bomb blast during singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming musical concert in the city, police said on Tuesday. The singer's concert is scheduled to be held at NICE Grounds in Madavara on November 29, they said. According to the FIR, the email threat was sent to the official IDs of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner on November 9.

The threatening email stated that an IED blast would occur during Dosanjh's musical concert on November 29. It further warned people against bringing children to the programme, picking up unattended iPhones and travelling by Metro train. The message ended with the words Khalistan Zindabad, the complaint stated.

Police said they contacted the management of the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), which confirmed that Dosanjh's concert was scheduled to be held at NICE Grounds on November 29. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the North CEN Crime Police Station under section 66 of the Information Technology Act, sections 351(4) (criminal intimidation) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said. Police said an investigation has been launched to trace the IP address and origin of the email account used to send the threat.



About Diljit Dosanjh India Tour 2026

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour 2026 has brought the singer back to Indian audiences after his successful international concert run, with performances across multiple cities. The India leg opened in Delhi on October 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the show moved forward from its originally scheduled November 1 date. He next performed at Indore's C21 Estate on November 15, followed by a concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21.

The Indore concert drew attention after cancellation rumours and restrictions on four songs, with Diljit addressing the controversy by quoting poet Rahat Indori's famous verse, "Kisi ke baap ka Hindostan thodi hai." Following the Ahmedabad performance, the singer is set to take the tour to Mumbai (November 27), Bengaluru (November 29), Lucknow (December 5), Chandigarh (December 12) and Kolkata (December 19).

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