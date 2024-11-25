Diljit Dosanjh's cute reaction to man proposing to his girlfriend during his Pune Concert goes viral.

Diljit Dosanjh has created a huge buzz among the audience with his concerts in India. Recently, the singer performed in Pune and several videos from the concert went viral on social media. However, what caught everyone's attention was Diljit's reaction to a man proposing to his girlfriend on stage.

In the viral clip shared on Instagram, a man went on his knees to propose to his girlfriend on the stage amid cheers from the audience. After that, he kissed her hand and hugged her too. Diljit was heard singing near them. Following that, Diljit was seen clapping, cheering, and asking even the audience to applaud them.

Diljit Dosanjh then shook hands with the man and hugged his girlfriend. The man then informed Diljit that he proposed to his girlfriend after being together for 13 years. Diljit was seen confirming the same with his girlfriend and when she agreed, Diljit told her, "If he ever fights with you, just ring me up." The singer's reaction to the couple's special moment is going viral on social media.

Netizens showered love on Diljit Dosanjh for letting the fan propose to his girlfriend mid-concert. A fan commented, "@diljitdosanjh wah!! Love anthem going great." "Such a beautiful moment," read another comment. "How happy is Diljit looking," a person wrote. "Now this is the dream proposal, man," said an Instagram user.

In a last-minute move, the state excise department, on Sunday canceled the permit for serving liquor at Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's musical concert in the Kothrud area of Pune city. The decision comes after strong protests from the youth wing of the NCP party and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, along with some local residents and organizations, against serving liquor at the event.

Excise Department SP CB Rajput, while speaking to ANI, said, "We had received an application from the owner of the venue, and he had raised an objection, seeking that serving liquor should not be allowed at the concert. Therefore, acting on the application, we have denied permission to serve liquor at the concert, and the organisers of the concert have also been informed about it."

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with concerts in Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), and Chandigarh (December 14). He will wrap up the India leg of his show in Guwahati (December 29).

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.