Diljit Dosanjh, before beginning his show, assured the audience that they would have a good time on his show. The Maharashtra government's advisory was one of the many issued to him in India to not sing songs about drugs and alcohol.

Diljit Dosanjh, on Thursday night, took Mumbai on a joy ride as a part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. The singer, who is known to speak his mind, also addressed the advisory that the Maharashtra government issued to him. Diljit Dosanjh, before beginning his show, assured the audience that they would have a good time on his show. The Maharashtra government's advisory was one of the many issued to him in India to not sing songs about drugs and alcohol. During the Mumbai show, Diljit Dosanjh said in Hindi, "This morning, I learned that another advisory has been issued against me. Don’t worry, all advisories are on me. I will make sure you have double the fun tonight. Tonight, I will start the event with a thought I had while doing Yoga. I am sure you all know about Sagar Manthan!"

Diljit Dosanjh shared how during the Sagar Manthan, the holy nectar was consumed by Devtas while Shiva, despite consuming the poison, kept it in his throat and did not consume it. "What I have learnt from this is no matter how much poison people want to throw at you, you should not take that inside. People will try to stop you, but you should never let that affect you or your work," Diljit Dosanjh said.

The singer also quoted Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun and enacted his signature move from the film. He said, "Aaj jhukega nahi…"

Before his show, Mumbai’s District Child Protection Officer sent a notice to Diljit Dosanjh, asking him to not promote alcohol and drug use during his show. The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights also sent him a notice asking him to not call children on stage during the show.

In response, Diljit Dosanjh, sharing glimpses of his Mumbai show, posted on Instagram, "I rise above your advice."

READ | Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan turns protective for Aishwarya Rai, fans says 'Think of Aaradhya and...'