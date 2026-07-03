Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab 95, stuck with CBFC over 127 cuts, is retitled Satluj; finally releases on this OTT platform

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj, which was earlier titled Punjab 95, has finally been released on Zee 5. The controversial film, based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, was stuck with CBFC over the past few years. It also features Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and is directed by Honey Trehan.

Headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, Punjab 95 had been stuck with CBFC over the last few years after the certification body demanded 127 cuts in the film based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The controversial movie has now finally been released directly on the OTT platform Zee 5 under a new title Satluj. Helmed by Honey Trehan, produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, Satluj also features Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in pivotal roles.

Diljit Dosanjh reveals why he chose Satluj

Talking about the film, Diljit Dosanjh said, "Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra ji’s martyrdom and his contribution to humanity were the primary reasons I chose to be a part of this film. When I first heard the script, it moved me deeply, as it is rooted in the lived experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people. As an artist, opportunities to be part of such meaningful stories are rare. From the moment I heard the script, I felt a strong sense of responsibility towards the film and was committed to portraying such an inspiring character with truth, honesty, and utmost respect."

"Our film, Satluj, is a story of conviction, courage, and humanity, and portraying this character has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career. I’m grateful that audiences across the world can finally watch the film on Zee 5 and connect with a story that is both deeply personal and truly a must-watch for all," the Pujabi superstar further added.

Honey Trehan on Satluj's streaming release

Director Honey Trehan shared, "From the very beginning, our intention was to tell this story with honesty, sensitivity, and without compromise. After a long wait, audiences will finally witness our labour of love and hard work. Satluj is not just the story of one individual; it is a tribute to the strength of human spirit in the face of adversity. Everyone associated with the film deeply believed in the importance of this narrative, as it draws inspiration from the life of the great martyr Jaswant Singh. I am delighted that it is now reaching audiences on Zee 5."



Watch Satluj trailer

Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra?

Driven by an unwavering belief that every missing life deserved to be accounted for, Jaswant Singh Khalra took on a battle few dared to fight. His years-long pursuit of justice for more than 25,000 people who went missing during the insurgency in Punjab came at an immense personal cost, testing the limits of courage, sacrifice, and resilience.

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