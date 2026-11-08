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Diljit Dosanjh not allowed to sing four songs at his Indore concert, know shocking reason

Diljit Dosanjh has been barred from singing the four songs Patiala Peg, 5 Tara Theke, Jeb Vicho Feem, and Jatt Fire Karda, at his November 15 concert in Indore over concerns that their alleged promotion of alcohol and violence could adversely impact children.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 08, 2026, 11:58 AM IST

Diljit Dosanjh not allowed to sing four songs at his Indore concert, know shocking reason
Diljit Dosanjh not allowed to sing four songs at Indore concert
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Four songs of popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh have been barred from being performed at his November 15 concert in Indore over concerns that their alleged promotion of alcohol and violence could adversely impact children and others, officials said on Saturday. The four songs are Patiala Peg, 5 Tara Theke, Jeb Vicho Feem, and Jatt Fire Karda, they informed.

The District Child Protection Officer has issued directions to this effect to the manager of the concert venue following a complaint by Chandigarh-based Dr Punditrao Dharenavar, the officials added. The letter issued to the venue manager stated that children over the age of five would be allowed to attend the live concert, and these songs could have an adverse impact on them.

It also cited a July 22, 2019, order of Punjab and Haryana High Court directing police of Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to ensure songs glorifying liquor, wine, drugs and violence were not played, including at live shows. The court had highlighted the impact of such songs on young children.

In his complaint, Dharenavar cited the High Court order and urged the authorities not to allow Dosanjh to perform the four songs even with altered lyrics. He also sought a ban on the singer inviting children on stage during the concert and wearing two crossed silver bullet belts, also known as bandoliers, or dummy metallic silver cartridges on his chest during the live show.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

READ | Hanuman Ansh OTT release date: When and where to watch Neem Karoli Baba's blockbuster biopic

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