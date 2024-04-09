Diljit Dosanjh's friend reveals details about actor-singer's secret married life

Diljit Dosanjh's friend has shared that the actor-singer is married to an Indian-American woman and has a son with her.

Popular actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is highly secretive about his personal life as he refuses to talk about his family in public. There have been reports that Diljit lives with his wife and a son in United States, but there has been no confirmation about the same. However, the Udta Punjab actor's friends have now shared details about his secret married life.

In a profile piece done by The Indian Express, Diljit's friends have claimed that he is married to an Indian-American woman and they both have a son together. The profile stated, "An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana."

In a recent interview with the famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Diljit revealed that his parents sent him away from their home at the age of 11 to live with his uncle in the city, which broke his relationship with his parents. The Jogi actor said, "I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji (maternal uncle). I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said ‘send him to the city with me’ and my parents said ‘Yes, take him.’ My parents did not even ask me.

"I used to stay alone in a small room. I used to just go to school and come back, there wasn’t any TV. I had a lot of time. Also, we didn’t have mobile phones back then, even if I had to call home or receive a call from my parents, it cost us money. So, I started becoming distant from my family", he added.

Meanwhile, Diljit is now looking forward to his next Hindi film Amar Singh Chamkila, in which he portrays the legendary Punjabi singer of the same name who was shot dead in 1988 at the age of 27. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the AR Rahman musical will start streaming on Netflix from April 12.

