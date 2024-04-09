Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi HC dismisses plea by CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging his ED arrest in liquor policy case

Diljit Dosanjh's friend reveals details about actor-singer's secret married life

Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024: Know polling date, candidates, past results and more

Theni Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

'Change the Narrative': Sadhguru on political slander against women ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Diljit Dosanjh's friend reveals details about actor-singer's secret married life

Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024: Know polling date, candidates, past results and more

Theni Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

Batters with most sixes for CSK in IPL history

 5 seeds to relieve constipation naturally

8 seeds that reduce bad cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Diljit Dosanjh's friend reveals details about actor-singer's secret married life

Meet ‘Bollywood's remake king’, who worked as heroine’s body double, got Rs 100 for first film; now worth Rs 1500 crore

Ektaa Kapoor says she'll have to hide after Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2's release: 'We went through hate spamming when...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh's friend reveals details about actor-singer's secret married life

Diljit Dosanjh's friend has shared that the actor-singer is married to an Indian-American woman and has a son with her.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 04:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Popular actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is highly secretive about his personal life as he refuses to talk about his family in public. There have been reports that Diljit lives with his wife and a son in United States, but there has been no confirmation about the same. However, the Udta Punjab actor's friends have now shared details about his secret married life.

In a profile piece done by The Indian Express, Diljit's friends have claimed that he is married to an Indian-American woman and they both have a son together. The profile stated, "An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana."

In a recent interview with the famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Diljit revealed that his parents sent him away from their home at the age of 11 to live with his uncle in the city, which broke his relationship with his parents. The Jogi actor said, "I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji (maternal uncle). I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said ‘send him to the city with me’ and my parents said ‘Yes, take him.’ My parents did not even ask me. 

"I used to stay alone in a small room. I used to just go to school and come back, there wasn’t any TV. I had a lot of time. Also, we didn’t have mobile phones back then, even if I had to call home or receive a call from my parents, it cost us money. So, I started becoming distant from my family", he added.

Meanwhile, Diljit is now looking forward to his next Hindi film Amar Singh Chamkila, in which he portrays the legendary Punjabi singer of the same name who was shot dead in 1988 at the age of 27. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the AR Rahman musical will start streaming on Netflix from April 12.

READ | Not Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Prasoon Joshi or Irshad Kamil; this lyricist has won most National Film Awards for Best Lyrics

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kairana Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

WWE forced to mute live WrestleMania 40 coverage after The Rock breaks protocol on-air

Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Divyenndu finally reveals if Munna Tripathi will return in Mirzapur 3: 'I shall declare that...'

Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Tuesday on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his ED arrest

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement