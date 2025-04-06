Diljit Dosanjh and Will Smith's unexpected collaboration on Instagram has surpised everyone. Watch the viral video below.

The Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and American rapper-actor Will Smith surprised their fans on Sunday morning with their unexpected collaboration. The Udta Punjab star shared a fun reel with the Independence Day star on Instagram, in which Will was seen attempting to do Bhangra as he imitated Diljit's moves.

Along with the video, the Jatt & Juliet actor wrote, "PANJABI Aa Gaye Oye. With One & Only LIVING LEGEND Will Smith. It’s Inspiring To Watch King Will Smith Doing BHANGRA & Enjoying PANJABI Dhol Beat." Their collaboration reel went viral on social media, as soon as Dosanjh uploaded it.

Netizens shared their overwhelming reactions to the video in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Punjabi sachi aa gaye oye", while another added, "Ab bas ek badiya si movie karlo dono saath mein." "My two favourites! Ultimate Collab" read another comment. Another fan wrote, "Oh my god…this was unexpected."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Diljit was last seen in the 2024 Punjabi romantic comedy Jatt & Juliet 3 with Neeru Bajwa. The film grossed Rs 103 crore worldwide and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film. Last year, he was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, the biopic of the singer of the same name. The Netflix film, which also starred Parineeti Chopra, received rave reviews with Diljit even winning several awards for Best Actor for his terrific performance in the titular role.

On the other hand, Will Smith's last release was the buddy cop action comedy Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which also featured Martin Lawrence as the second male lead. The 2024 film was the fourth installment in the Bad Boys film series after Bad Boys (1995), Bad Boys II (2003), and Bad Boys for Life (2020). Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Bad Boys: Ride or Die was a commercial success at the box office as it grossed $404 million worldwide against its budget of $100 million.