Diljit Dosanjh lauds 'Good Newwz' co-star Akshay Kumar upon winning National Award for 'Padman'

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu gave away the 66th National Film Awards today in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, and other senior dignitaries.

The award for Best Popular Film and Hindi movie was for Badhaai Ho, Akshay Kumar took home the National Award for the Best Film on social issues for his movie Padman which was inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Padman was appreciated by millions of fans from the country and Akshay's performance was lauded by both critics and his fans.

As soon as Akshay won the award one of the first people to congratulate him was his Good Newwz co-star Diljit Dosanjh who took to his Twitter account to congratulate him.

He shared a picture of Khiladi Kumar on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Baut Baut Mubarkan @akshaykumar Sir You Truly Deserve It Bhaji.. HARD WORK Nu Salute Aa #NationalFilmAwards #PadMan".

Good Newwz revolves around the life of two couples who try and conceive a baby through the process of IVF but a goof-up triggers a string of hilarious encounters for them.

Apart from Akshay and Diljit, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

The cast and the crew of the film who are all busy with promotions right now share a great camaraderie and respect for one another.

In a recent interview, Akshay had spoken about working with Kareena and said, "Bebo has played roles on her own terms. She has always been a risk-taker. Some of them have paid dividends and some haven’t. Like Ajnabee, our first film together, was about wife-swapping, which was a novel concept in Bollywood. Our next is about sperm swapping, also a new idea. Ab aur kya kya swap hoga pata nahi."

The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.