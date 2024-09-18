Diljit Dosanjh lands in trouble over his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, singer receives legal notice for...

Diljit Dosanjh and the organisers of Dil-Luminati Tour have been served a legal notice for allegedly manipulating ticket prices for his concerts in India.

Popular Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to entertain Indian audiences with his global Dil-Luminati Tour set to kick off in the nation on October 26 in Delhi. After the national capital, Diljit will perform in nine more cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati till December 29. However, the singer's much-awaited tour is in legal trouble now.

A law student in Delhi named Riddhima Kapoor has served a legal notice to the singer-actor and the event organisers for alleged manipulation of ticket prices of his concert and accused them of violating consumer rights. "Legal Notice for manipulation of ticket prices, unfair trade practices, and scalping of tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour", reads the subject of his notice.

The legal notice has been served to Diljit Dosanjh, the event organisers Saregama Pvt Ltd, and the ticketing partners Zomato and HDFC Bank Limited. She claimed that the general sale for the tickets of Dil-Luminati India Tour was scheduled to begin on September 12 at 1:00 pm, but the sale actually began at 12:59 pm, and thousands of tickets were sold within a minute. She also shared that she had specifically bought a HDFC Pixel Credit Card for the pre-sale of the tickets on September 10. She even booked two tickets for the price of Rs 25,510 after her money was deducted. However, within ten minutes at 12:10 pm, her money was refunded and her tickets were cancelled.

The notice reads, "This abrupt and suspicious transaction strongly suggests manipulation and scalping practices. The sudden unavailability of tickets indicates that your organisation may be artificially inflating demand and manipulating prices, which constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The practice of scalping and hoarding of tickets with an intent to resell them at inflated prices is a clear violation of consumer rights and an act of bad faith."

The social media is already flooded with consumers complaining about the expensive ticket prices of Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour. After the pre-sale, when the general sale began, people were only given the option to buy the tickets for Gold Phase at Rs 12,999 and Fan Pit at Rs 19,999 for the Delhi concert.

