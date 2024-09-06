Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan in 'India's biggest war film' Border 2; fans say 'Avengers vibes'

Starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan, Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and is slated to release in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

After Varun Dhawan, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has now joined Sunny Deol in the hugely anticipated film Border 2. On Friday, September 6, Sunny took to his Instagram and shared the announcement video. Along with the short clip, the Gadar 2 actor wrote, "Welcoming Fauji @diljitdosanjh to the Battalion of #Border2."



Diljit also shared the same clip on his Instagram and wrote, "Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega aur Akhri Goli Hum! Honoured to stand with such a powerful team and walk in the footsteps of our Soldiers! #Border2." In the video, we hear Sonu Nigam singing the iconic track Sandese Aate Hain and Diljit is heard saying, "Iss desh ke taraf uthne wali har nazar jhuk jaati hai khauf se, inn sarhado par jab guru ke baaz pehra dete hai."



As soon as the announcement of Diljit joining Border 2 was made, fans shared their excitement in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Avengers vibes", while another added, "It is getting bigger and bigger day by day." Several others already declared the upcoming film "Blockbuster".

Touted as 'India's biggest war film', Border 2 is the sequel of the 1997 epic war drama Border. Border was written and directed by JP Dutta, while the upcoming sequel will be helmed by Anurag Singh. Anurag had previously made Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari in 2019 and he has also helmed multiple Punjabi hits such as Punjab 1984, Jatt & Juliet, and Jatt & Juliet 2.



Border featured an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others. It also won three National Film Awards for Best Feature Film on National Integration, Best Lyricist to Javed Akhtar for Sandese Aate Hain, and Best Male Playback Singer to Hariharan for Mere Dushman Mere Bhai.



Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on January 23, 2026, ahead of India's Republic Day on January 26 two years later.



