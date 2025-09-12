Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan boycott buzz intensifies as IPL team’s silent move stuns fans ahead of marquee clash

Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?

Kannada actor-director S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against him, his wife and son

Made in Rs 15 crores, this film earned 2000% profit, became most profitable Indian film of 2025, broke Saiyaara fever, had no stars, name is...

Diljit Dosanjh is stunned listening to Aryan Khan's rap in Tenu Ki Pata, Shah Rukh Khan hopes his son 'didn't trouble' the singer - Watch video

India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli’s iconic knock that made him world’s first batter to achieve THIS rare milestone

Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead

Kathmandu in Chaos: Nepal’s Youth Uprising and China’s Shadow

PM Modi set to visit Manipur tomorrow, first trip since 2023 ethnic violence in state: Know what's on agenda

PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Oman live on TV, online?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan boycott buzz intensifies as IPL team’s silent move stuns fans ahead of marquee clash

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan boycott buzz intensifies as IPL team’s silent

Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?

Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace, Kuki-Meitei reconciliation?

Kannada actor-director S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against him, his wife and son

S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against family

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Diljit Dosanjh is stunned listening to Aryan Khan's rap in Tenu Ki Pata, Shah Rukh Khan hopes his son 'didn't trouble' the singer - Watch video

The Ba**ds of Bollywood marks the directorial debut of Aryan Khan and features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, and Manish Chaudhari in the leading roles.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 03:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Diljit Dosanjh is stunned listening to Aryan Khan's rap in Tenu Ki Pata, Shah Rukh Khan hopes his son 'didn't trouble' the singer - Watch video
Diljit Dosanjh and Aryan Khan/Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, expressed his gratitude to singer Diljit Dosanjh for his kindness and support for singing the track Tenu Ki Pata in his son Aryan Khan's web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Taking to his social media handles, the Swades actor shared a video featuring Diljit and Aryan from the recording session of the track composed by Ujwal Gupta.

    In the clip, the Punjabi singer is seen singing the track, while Aryan sits in the recording room, enjoying the session. The star kid and the singer also talked to Shah Rukh Khan over a video call. Diljit is seen stunned listening to Aryan's rap in the song. The clip ends with both of them sharing a warm hug and bonding.

    In the caption of his post, SRK also humorously stated that he hoped his son Aryan wasn’t too much trouble during the song recording. He wrote, "A heartfelt thanks and big jhappi to Diljit paaji....you are too kind and sweet. Hope Aryan didn’t trouble u too much. Love u. #TenuKiPata out now! Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix."

    The Ba**ds of Bollywood marks the directorial debut of Aryan Khan. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Ltd, the Netflix series features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi in the leading roles.

    The much-awaited show will also feature cameos from the big names in Indian entertainment industry including Shah Rukh Khan himself, Karan Johar, Badshah, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Disha Patani, SS Rajamouli, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

    READ | Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead
    Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead
    Diljit Dosanjh is stunned listening to Aryan Khan's rap in Tenu Ki Pata, Shah Rukh Khan hopes his son 'didn't trouble' the singer - Watch video
    Shah Rukh Khan shares BTS video of Diljit Dosanjh, Aryan Khan from Tenu Ki Pata
    'I'll walk nude at MCG if he doesn't make a hundred: Former Australian batter makes bold bet, his daughter Grace begs for father
    'I'll walk nude at MCG if...': Former Australian batter makes bold bet
    Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?
    Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace, Kuki-Meitei reconciliation?
    Who is Saugat Thapa? Nepal's 'nepo baby' slammed for flaunting luxury life, as Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Gucci Christmas tree photo goes viral
    Who is Saugat Thapa? Nepal's 'nepo baby' slammed for flaunting luxury life...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
    From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
    Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
    From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE