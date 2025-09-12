Diljit Dosanjh is stunned listening to Aryan Khan's rap in Tenu Ki Pata, Shah Rukh Khan hopes his son 'didn't trouble' the singer - Watch video

The Ba**ds of Bollywood marks the directorial debut of Aryan Khan and features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, and Manish Chaudhari in the leading roles.

Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, expressed his gratitude to singer Diljit Dosanjh for his kindness and support for singing the track Tenu Ki Pata in his son Aryan Khan's web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Taking to his social media handles, the Swades actor shared a video featuring Diljit and Aryan from the recording session of the track composed by Ujwal Gupta.

In the clip, the Punjabi singer is seen singing the track, while Aryan sits in the recording room, enjoying the session. The star kid and the singer also talked to Shah Rukh Khan over a video call. Diljit is seen stunned listening to Aryan's rap in the song. The clip ends with both of them sharing a warm hug and bonding.

In the caption of his post, SRK also humorously stated that he hoped his son Aryan wasn’t too much trouble during the song recording. He wrote, "A heartfelt thanks and big jhappi to Diljit paaji....you are too kind and sweet. Hope Aryan didn’t trouble u too much. Love u. #TenuKiPata out now! Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix."

The Ba**ds of Bollywood marks the directorial debut of Aryan Khan. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Ltd, the Netflix series features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi in the leading roles.

The much-awaited show will also feature cameos from the big names in Indian entertainment industry including Shah Rukh Khan himself, Karan Johar, Badshah, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Disha Patani, SS Rajamouli, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

