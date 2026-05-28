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Diljit Dosanjh's grandmother crossed India-Pakistan border during 1947 Partition while carrying his father as a baby, reveals Imtiaz Ali

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Diljit Dosanjh's grandmother crossed India-Pakistan border during 1947 Partition while carrying his father as a baby, reveals Imtiaz Ali

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, Main Vaapas Aaunga draws from the first-hand accounts of survivors Imtiaz Ali encountered while filming for his 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila across Punjab. The upcoming film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 28, 2026, 10:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Diljit Dosanjh's grandmother crossed India-Pakistan border during 1947 Partition while carrying his father as a baby, reveals Imtiaz Ali
Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali
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Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga follows a young man (Vedang Raina) who falls in love with a woman (Sharvari) in the pre-Partition era. The story unfolds across two timelines, with Naseeruddin Shah essaying the older version of Raina's character and Diljit Dosanjh playing his grandson. The film marks Ali's reunion with Dosanjh after their 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. 

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, Main Vaapas Aaunga draws not from history books but from the first-hand accounts of survivors Imtiaz encountered while filming for his 2024 movie across Punjab. He met elderly men and women who, decades later, spoke not of the violence they had witnessed but of the beauty they had held onto.

"What surprised me when I met these very old people is that the stories they are talking about now are not stories of tragedy, nor are they stories of hatred. In fact, they are only talking about things that are dear and precious, loving and beautiful," Ali told PTI. The filmmaker, known for films like Rockstar, Tamasha, Love Aaj Kal, Highway, and Jab We Met, added that such recollections highlight an inherent "romanticism in humanity."

Dosanjh felt deeply connected to the story as his grandmother had crossed the border during the 1947 Partition while carrying his father as a baby, said Ali. "We spoke a lot about Partition because the scenes that I was performing with Naseer sir and Diljit, there was always a basis to those scenes, which I had got from research or from direct experience. They would tell me stories of other people or their own experiences," Ali said.

According to the filmmaker, migration is the biggest story of the century for the whole world. "Everybody has come from somewhere or the other just a few generations back, especially in India. Nobody migrates out of choice. They only migrate if there is a compelling need or a problem. So, I’m very blessed and lucky to have stumbled across this story."

Sanjay Suri, Rajat Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, and Manish Chaudhari round out the cast of Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film, produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, will release in cinemas on June 12. 

READ | 5 major controversies that rocked Ranveer Singh's career: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

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