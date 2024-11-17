Diljit Dosanjh gives a befitting reply after getting legal notice from Telangana Government for 'no song on alcohol, violence' in his Hyderabad concert.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently impressing the fans in India with his back-to-back energetic concerts in the Dil-Luminati tour. However, he recently faced a legal notice from the Telangana government putting a ban on some of his songs promoting alcohol and violence. Not only did bypass the directive with a twist but also gave a befitting reply to the ban on his songs.

A video of Diljit Dosanjh slamming the Telangana government’s legal notice to ban his songs promoting Alcohol and violence was shared by a Reddit user which is now going viral. In the video, the singer can be heard saying, “If another artiste from Hollywood comes and sings anything there is no issue then. But if our artiste is singing, then there is a huge problem.”

He further added, “But let me tell you this is Dosanjhawala, and I don’t spare anything. Some people can’t even digest why are such grand shows happening. How are tickets getting sold in just 2 minutes.” The audience at the Hyderabad concert couldn’t stop hooting.

Diljit Dosanjh gave a twist to his own songs by replacing the word alcohol with coke in the song ‘Lemonade’ and ‘theka (liquor shop)’ with five-star hotel in the song ‘5 Taara’ during the Hyderabad concert thus bypassing the ‘no song on alcohol and violence’ directive.

Diljit Dosanjh also defended a female fan who was trolled for crying inconsolably during his Jaipur concert. The singer said, “Music is an emotion. It makes people smile, dance, fight, fall, and even cry. I, myself, have cried several times listening to music. Only those who have emotions can cry. I got you, don’t worry about that.”

"These girls, no one can stop them. They are independent; not only men but women too earn. They earn and can enjoy themselves. You are insulting her, you are insulting the daughter of the country," the singer added.

