Guddu Dhanoa directed Diljit Dosanjh in The Lion of Punjab and worked with Sunidhi Chauhan in Bichhoo.

Guddu Dhanoa directed multiple Bollywood action films in the late 1990s and early 2000s such as Salaakhen, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Aflatoon, Jaal, and 23rd March 1931: Shaheed among others. In 2011, he made his directorial debut in Punjabi cinema with The Lion of Punjab, which also marked the acting debut of Diljit Dosanjh.

However, in his latest interview with Friday Talkies, Guddu refused to talk about the Punjabi singer-actor. When asked about the Amar Singh Chamkila actor, the director said, "Let’s talk about positive people, real people, nice people, good people." The Lion of Punjab was the remake of the 2003 Tamil movie Dhool headlined by Chiyaan Vikram.

Guddu Dhanoa further shared how people change with fame and slammed the famous singer Sunidhi Chauhan as he continued, "I don’t understand why people change. I have met so many different kinds of people throughout my life. I still remember that we were shooting Bichhoo, and I saw a 14-15-year-old Sunidhi, and she was singing the song Ek Vari Takle, and I was stunned that she sung that song for the movie. She touched my feet, and I hugged her, but people forget all this later on. I even called her a few days back, but neither did she pick up nor did she reply."

The director however added that not everyone in the film industry is same and stated that Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, and Akshay Kumar are positive and nice people. Dhanoa had also launched Shah Rukh Khan as he was the producer of the superstar's debut film Deewana in 1992.