Diljit Dosanjh's 'expensive' Dil-Luminati Tour attracts Delhi Police, issues warning against...

Arvind Kejriwal to resign today: AAP to announce next CM of Delhi at...

Meet new generation J-K politician whose aunt was kidnapped by terrorists, now ready to take over mother’s legacy

Kartik Aaryan avoids clashing with Singham Again, calls Rohit Shetty to postpone his film? Here's what we know

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested after being indicted in sex trafficking case

Diljit Dosanjh's 'expensive' Dil-Luminati Tour attracts Delhi Police, issues warning against...

Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil Luminati India tour, Delhi Police issued a creative warning to prevent cybercrime.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Diljit Dosanjh's 'expensive' Dil-Luminati Tour attracts Delhi Police, issues warning against...
Diljit Dosanjh in Dil-Luminati Tour
Ahead of the Indian leg of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour, Delhi Police have come up with a creative warning to prevent fans from falling prey to cybercrime and paying fraudsters in the lure of concert tickets. Fans of Diljit Dosanjh are struggling to find a ticket for his Dil-Luminati Tour, which is going sold out in different parts of the world. 

The official social media handles of Delhi Police shared a gif of Diljit's concert with the popular track Born To Shine. The text in the video stated, “Gaana sunne ke chakkar mein ticket ke liye galat link par paise puse dekar apna band na bajva lena (In your desperation to listen to his music, don't click on fraudulent links and transfer money anywhere)…" The caption of the post also reads, "Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya, Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya!" This is to the reference "Oh Paise Puse Baare Billo Soche Duniya,” from Born To Shine. Delhi Police's creative warning got the attention of Diljit Dosanjh, and he shared the tweet on his Instagram stories, with a fist emoji, lending a mark of respect to the authorities.

image

Diljit Dosanjh generated Rs 234 crore from the North America tour

Diljit Dosanjh's manager Sonali Singh recently made an appearance on Connect Cine where she talked about the singer's Dil-Luminati tour in North America and said, "There were resellers who were selling tickets for $64,000 (Rs 54 lakh) and $55,000 (Rs 46 lakh), and there were also buyers for it. That wasn’t the official ticket prices, but there is a trend where people usually buy and then resell it.” She also shared, “We generated close to $28 million (Rs 234 crore) during his North America Dil-Luminati tour.”

About Dil-Luminati India Tour

Dil-Luminati India Tour will begin on October 26 with his performance in New Delhi, followed by performances across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata and other cities. It will conclude with a show in Guwahati on December 29. 

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in two major sequels, No Entry 2 with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. He will also be seen in the much-awaited war actioner, Border 2 with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

