Diljit Dosanjh exits Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor-starrer No Entry 2? Not due to Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, but...

As per reports, Diljit Dosanjh has quit No Entry 2 due to scheduling conflicts. The comedy sequel, which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, will be produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee. Boney and Bazmi collaborated on the first part as well in 2005.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 11:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Diljit Dosanjh exits Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor-starrer No Entry 2? Not due to Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, but...
Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan-Arjun Kapoor
The 2005 successful comedy No Entry, starring Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly, recently completed 20 years of its release on August 26. In 2024, it was announced that the producer Boney Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee have joined hands together for No Entry 2 with an entirely new cast.

Diljit Dosanjh leaves No Entry 2?

No Entry 2 was supposed to star Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor in the leading roles. However, after the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, Diljit faced a massive backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also made calls to boycott the Punjabi singer for Bollywood. Now, as per the latest reports, Diljit Dosanjh has actually quit No Entry 2. But, it's not due to the Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, but due to the scheduling conflicts.

A source close to the production was quoted telling PeepingMoon.com, "Diljit’s packed touring schedule was becoming a challenge for the No Entry 2 team. The film requires extensive planning for its massive sequel, and unfortunately, Diljit’s dates just couldn’t align. Given these constraints, both sides have amicably and mutually decided to part ways." It's not yet confirmed by the production team if the Udta Punjab actor has actually left No Entry 2.

Anees Bazmi feels pain of not having the OG trio of Anil, Salman, and Fardeen in sequel

In his recent interview, the director Anees Bazmi shared that it pains him to not have the OG trio in the sequel. He told Indian Express Screen, "I keep thinking how I can make No Entry without Anil Kapoor or Salman Khan. In fact, I also wanted Fardeen Khan. I’d called him up too. He asked me to give him three to four months and then sent me a picture of his physique. I was quite impressed. But when a film happens, it comes with its own kundali. No matter how much you plan, destiny plays a huge role. The pain of not having Anil, Salman, Fardeen, Lara and everyone in the sequel will remain. But the circumstances are such that whatever the best we could do in these times, we’ve tried to do that."

As per reports, No Entry 2 will go on floors in October and the makers are planning to release it in the summers next year.

