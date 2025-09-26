Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Diljit Dosanjh CREATES history with Amar Singh Chamkila, bags two nominations at International Emmy Awards 2025

At the International Emmy Awards 2025, Diljit Dosanjh has been shortlisted in the Best Performance by an Actor category, and the movie Amar Singh Chamkila earned a nomination in the TV Movie/ Mini Series category.

ANI

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 06:47 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Diljit Dosanjh CREATES history with Amar Singh Chamkila, bags two nominations at International Emmy Awards 2025
Diljit Dosanjh, poster of Amar Singh Chamkila
Diljit Dosanjh has earned a place on the global stage with his first-ever nomination for the International Emmy Awards 2025. The nominations were announced on Thursday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The singer-actor has been shortlisted in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in the Netflix biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila.

Dosanjh will compete against some of the world's most acclaimed talents. The 2025 International Emmy Best Actor nominees include David Mitchell for Ludwig, Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto (I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude.

image

Diljit's powerful performance as Chamkila has not only won praise from fans and critics but also secured him this historic Emmy nomination. The film has also received a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, making it a double celebration for the team. 

image

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film tells the story of Punjab's iconic folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the "Elvis of Punjab." Chamkila rose to fame in the 1980s for his bold songs and energetic performances, but his life was tragically cut short in 1988 when he and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, were killed at the age of 27.

Released on Netflix in April 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila also stars Parineeti Chopra and was written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. The film's live-recorded folk music and emotionally driven storytelling have been widely appreciated. Indian content has been steadily making its mark at the Emmys in recent years. In 2020, Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' made history by winning the Best Drama Series award, while comedian Vir Das took home an Emmy in 2021 for his Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India.

(Except for the headline, the copy isn't edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

