The release date of Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's film Detective Sherdil has been locked. The film, which also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani, will be out on ZEE5 on 20th June. As per the makers, 'Detective Sherdil' tells the "tale of a unique detective tasked with solving a case that is far from ordinary." It was shot in Budapest.

The release date of Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's film Detective Sherdil has been locked. The film, which also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani, will be out on ZEE5 on 20th June. As per the makers, 'Detective Sherdil' tells the "tale of a unique detective tasked with solving a case that is far from ordinary." It was shot in Budapest.

Written by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sagar Bajaj and Ravi Chhabriya, 'Detective Sherdil' is Ali Abbas Zafar's second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh after the acclaimed Jogi. The film marks the directorial debut of Ravi Chhabriya.

On collaborating with Diljit, producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, "Diljit and I have previously worked on Jogi. After wrapping that film, I was sure we must work together again. He is one of the biggest stars we have, and now, as we bring Detective Sherdil to audiences, I still can't believe we've wrapped up our second collaboration! Our film will charm you with comedy, and thrill you with mystery, it's an out-and-out family watch".

Sharing his thoughts on the release, producer Himanshu Mehra added, "There are very few stars who have the versatility to pull off humour with the same ease as they handle suspense. Diljit is one such star actor. I'm very excited to bring families all over together for this thrilling ride on Zee5 on 20th June 2025."

Kaveri Das - ZEE5, Business Head, Hindi, also shared what the audience can expect from the film. "At ZEE5, we understand the enduring charm of a good whodunit--but we also know today's viewers want more than just clues and culprits. With Detective Sherdil, we're dialling up the mystery and mixing it with a twist of wit and unconventional storytelling. Think shadowy secrets, eccentric suspects, and plot turns you won't see coming--all delivered with a wink," Kaveri said. 'Detective Sherdil' is produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, Rohini Singh and Manmeet Singh.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)