Diljit Dosanjh shared the teaser of his next song Don with a voiceover by Shah Rukh Khan, who has played the iconic character of Don in two Hindi films.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently touring several Indian cities for his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. The actor-singer surprised everyone on Thursday, December 12, when he dropped a teaser for his upcoming single titled Don with Shah Rukh Khan's vocals in the background. Shah Rukh has played the iconic character of Don in two Bollywood films. Along with sharing the 30-second clip, Diljit wrote, "Agar Sab Se Uper Tikna Hai Toh Maa Ki Duaa Chahiye. ONE & ONLY KING @iamsrk."

Shah Rukh says in the voiceover, "Puraani kahawat hain, ke sab se upar jaana hain to bohot sari mehnat chahiye. Lekin agar sabse upar tikna hain, to maa ki dua chahiye. Tumhara mujh tak pohochna mushkil hi nahin, namunkin hain. Kyunki dhool kitni bhi oonchi chali jaye, kabhi aasman ko ganda nahi kar sakti. (There’s an old saying, you need to work hard if you want to reach the top. But if you want to stay on top, you need your mother’s blessings. It’s not just hard to reach me, it’s impossible. Because no matter how high the dust flies, it can't stain the sky)."

Diljit and Shah Rukh fans couldn't keep calm and shared their excitement in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Punjab Da King meets Bollywood Da King", while another added, "Punjabi Chaa Gaye Oyee". "King of Bollywood X King of Punjabi Industry", read another comment.

Meanwhile, Diljit commenced the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi on October 26. After the national capital, the Udta Punjab actor performed in Hyderabad (November 15), Ahmedabad (November 17), Lucknow (November 22), Pune (November 24), Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6) and Indore (December 8). The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India with upcoming shows scheduled in Chandigarh (December 14), Mumbai (December 19), and Guwahati (December 29).

