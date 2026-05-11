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Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on rumours of him joining politics: 'Mera kaam entertainment karna'

In 2020, Diljit Dosanjh had made headlines after he came out in support of the farmers' protest against the contentious farm bills, which were later repealed by the central government. Recently, he drew attention after he objected to Khalistani flags being waved at his concert in Canada.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 11, 2026, 09:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on rumours of him joining politics: 'Mera kaam entertainment karna'
Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
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Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has shot down rumours of a possible political career, saying he is "very happy" entertaining people. Dosanjh shared an article on X that speculated whether the global Punjabi star could be the political icon Punjab is looking for. Making his position clear, Dosanjh wrote, "Kadey v Nhi... Mera Kam Entertainment Karna. Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much (Never... My job is to entertain. I’m very happy in my field. Thank you so much)," he wrote. 

The report had highlighted how a civil society group, Jaago Punjab Manch, had publicly appealed to Dosanjh to enter the political arena, describing him as the kind of leader a "cash-strapped, drug-affected" Punjab needs. The group, led by retired bureaucrats and Army personnel among others, argued that Dosanjh's appeal lay precisely in the fact that he had never sought power. 

In 2020, Dosanjh had made headlines after he came out in support of the farmers' protest against the contentious farm bills, which were later repealed by the central government. Recently, Dosanjh drew attention after he objected to Khalistani flags being waved at his concert in Canada. In a video that went viral on social media, the singer was seen confronting the protesters in the crowd. "If you still have an issue that I sat across from someone on television...jinne jhande dikhane dilkhai challo (then keep waving however many flags you want to)," he said, asking them to stop the nuisance and take it elsewhere. 

Dosanjh was last seen in the war drama Border 2, along with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. A spiritua sequel to the 1997 classic Border, the Anurag Singh directorial turned out to be blockbuster as it grossed Rs 460 crore worldwide upon its release on Republic Day earlier this year. He is now gearing up for the release of the romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali. An AR Rahman musical, the film also stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh and Naseeruddin Shah, and is set to hit theatres on June 12.

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