Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence after receiving Khalistani threat for touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet: 'I don't care how...'

Diljit Dosanjh's post comes a day after reports surfaced that he had received a threat from the US-based pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who have alleged that the singer-actor has disrespected the victims of 1984 Sikh genocide by touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet in KBC 17.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh reaffirmed that he will continue to spread the message of love and unity, no matter the circumstances. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Udta Punjab actor shared a video from his recent concert in Brisbane, in which he talked about unity and love, adding that he was born from this earth and will one day return to it, which is why he only wishes love for everyone, even those who may troll or criticise him.

In the clip, Dosanjh can be heard in Punjabi saying, "Always keep talking about love. For me, this earth is one. My Guru says, 'Ik Onkar.' So, this earth is one. And I was born from this earth. I am the life of this land and one day I will return to this soil. So, there is only love from my side for everyone, even if someone gets jealous of me or trolls me. I will always spread the message of love. I have always done so. I don’t care how anyone feels about it. Punjabi aa gaye oye."

Diljit’s post comes a day after reports surfaced that he had received a threat from the US-based pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The outfit reportedly issued a warning against the singer’s upcoming concert in Melbourne, scheduled for November 1, following what it described as his "contentious" exchange with Amitabh Bachchan.

The controversy began after the singer's recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, where he greeted Amitabh Bachchan by touching his feet. However, SFJ took issue with the gesture, alleging that it disrespected the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. In a statement, Pannun claimed that Diljit’s act "insulted every victim, widow, and orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide."

