In an interview, Diljit Dosanjh did not directly mention the controversy, but shared his views on art, peace, and borders.

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently facing heavy backlash for starring alongside Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. The casting decision has led to criticism, especially due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

In an interview with Grammy President Panos A Panay, Diljit did not directly mention the controversy, but shared his views on art, peace, and borders. He said, "Countries are at war, and we don’t have control over these things. But I believe music is something that unites nations. I feel blessed to be part of something that spreads love across nations."

He further added, "I think we need to look beyond nations and focus on Mother Earth. All these borders are part of the same Mother Earth, and I belong to her."

Diljit also made it clear that he doesn’t wish to comment on political matters, saying, "Politics is different space, I don’t want to make blunders by speaking out of turn. But for me, every second is precious, and I want to live it to the fullest."

After the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Hania Aamir was released, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) called for a total ban on Diljit and all his projects in India. FWICE President BN Tiwari said, "By working with a Pakistani actor, Diljit has hurt Indian sentiments. He has disrespected the sentiments of the nation and insulted the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. His preference for Pakistani talent over Indian artists raises serious questions about his loyalty and priorities."

Sardaar Ji 3 is set to release outside India on June 27. Whether it will release in India or not is still unclear.